In an attempt to prove that the team's first-round pick, former Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith, was higher on their draft board than two players who were drafted ahead of him, Dallas Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones last week pulled out a laminated sheet of paper containing what appeared to be the first two rounds of the Cowboys' draft board. Jerry was predictably admonished by team vice presidents Stephen Jones and Will McClay for showing off the board, but apparently he held it out there just long enough for it to be deciphered.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO