ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mr. Irrelevant: Getting picked last in the NFL Draft has its perks

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HknHu_0fPmXVG100

(NEXSTAR) – Getting picked last rarely has its perks, but since 1976, getting picked last in the NFL Draft has been a coveted prize.

We always hear about who gets picked in the first round – Peyton Manning, Terry Bradshaw, and John Elway are all great examples – but only the guy that’s picked last gets his own title: Mr. Irrelevant.

Paul Salata, who played football for the University of Southern California, the NFL, and the Canadian Football League, created the Mr. Irrelevant Award.

“We established Irrelevant Week to drive home an important message – that it’s not a negative to be picked last in the NFL Draft; rather, it’s an honor to be drafted at all,” Salata explained on an ‘about’ page for Irrelevant Week. “The last draft pick’s demonstration of perseverance is [a] lesson that resonates not only with NFL players and fans, but also with people everywhere.”

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

At the time of its creation, the player and his family were invited to spend a week in Orange County, California, a tradition that continues today. The honoree also receives the Lowsman Trophy, intended to be the exact opposite of the Heisman Trophy, which shows a player fumbling a football.

After being selected as Mr. Irrelevant, the organization behind the award says the player will spend a week attending events held in Newport Beach, California. He and his guests visit Disneyland, attend media events, visit the beneficiary charity (proceeds are collected throughout the week to benefit the selected charity), participate in a sailing regatta in Newport Harbor, and attend either a Los Angeles Dodgers or Angels game to receive special recognition.

At the end of his week, Mr. Irrelevant serves as the guest of honor for the Lowsman Banquet, described as “an evening gala that gives past and present sports stars and celebrities a chance to roast and toast the newest member of this exclusive club.”

The publicity of the award even caused a rift between two teams in 1979. According to the Associated Press, the Los Angeles Rams, with the next-to-last pick, intentionally passed to let the Pittsburgh Steelers, holders of the final pick, go ahead of them. The Steelers also passed and both teams continued to refuse to make a pick.

Eventually, then-Commissioner Pete Rozelle forced them to make a pick, with the Steelers winning. A rule was created, the Salata Rule, to prevent teams from passing in order to get Mr. Irrelevant.

Last year’s Mr. Irrelevant, Grant Stuard, was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His week in Orange County included surfing lessons and a pub crawl, the LA Times reported . A fellow Buccaneer, placekicker Ryan Succop who was picked last in the 2009 draft, became the first Mr. Irrelevant to play in and win a Super Bowl in 2021.

Here are the five most recent Mr. Irrelevants and where they are now:

  1. Grant Stuard: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  2. Tae Crowder: New York Giants
  3. Caleb Wilson: Free agent, most recently with the Denver Broncos
  4. Trey Quinn: Denver Broncos
  5. Chad Kelly: Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League

The creator of Mr. Irrelevant, Salata, passed away from natural causes in 2021 just a day before turning 95.

This year, the 262nd pick will become Mr. Irrelevant.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible this afternoon & evening

(WOWK) — Strong to severe storms are projected to develop on Tuesday as warm air sets up ahead of a cold front in our area. The model images in the slideshow below give you a sense of the overall picture of what will take place. The overall highest chance for severe storms is in the […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
WOWK 13 News

Johnson County deputies find missing man

UPDATE (5:29 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3): The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says this man has been located. JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man. 20-year-old Alexander Keith Lawless, who goes by “Alex,” was last seen leaving Big Sandy Regional Detention Center wearing a purple t-shirt and light-colored […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Bradshaw
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Paul Salata
Person
Pete Rozelle
WOWK 13 News

POLICE: Woman held friend hostage after boyfriend murdered man

LEON, WV (WOWK) — A Mason County woman has been indicted for kidnapping, concealment of a human body and accessory to murder. According to the criminal complaint, Rachel Lee Thomas, her boyfriend Anthony Yester and two others were at a location on Ripley Road in Leon, West Virginia, when an alleged murder occurred. A complaint […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Rams#Los Angeles Dodgers#American Football#The Nfl Draft
WOWK 13 News

Nitro/St. Albans Bridge back open

UPDATE (5:32 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3): Both southbound lanes have now reopened. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A crash has shut down the Nitro/St. Albans Bridge on Tuesday afternoon. All southbound lanes appear to be blocked by emergency vehicles. No injuries have been reported. There is no word as to when the lanes will reopen.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Single-vehicle crash with entrapment kills one

UPDATE (8:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 5): The man killed in Wednesday night’s crash on Guyan River Road has been identified. According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, 29-year-old Robert Todd McBride, of South Point, OH, lost control of his vehicle while trying to pass another vehicle in the 5100 block of Guyan River Road. […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Disneyland
WOWK 13 News

3rd person charged after body found wrapped in carpet

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A third person has been charged in connection to a man found dead and wrapped in a carpet outside of St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington. 36-year-old Shannon Brown was charged with concealing a deceased human body, conspiracy and obstructing an officer. She is being held on a $50,000 surety/cash bond. Huntington PD found […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman rescued from I-64 bridge

UPDATE (3:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 5): All lanes of traffic have reopened on I-64 at the Nitro bridge UPDATE (2:41 p.m. on Thursday, May 5): City of Nitro spokesperson Joe Stevens tells 13 News that the woman who was on the catwalk below the bridge was rescued around 2:30 p.m. All lanes of I-64 […]
NITRO, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy