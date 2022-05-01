ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian sparkles in form-fitting gown as she makes red carpet debut with Pete Davidson

By Lizzy Buczak
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ba7t2_0fPmXOKA00

All eyes were on Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson as they made a stylish red carpet debut!

The couple attended the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner together at the Washington Hilton in DC over the weekend. The event celebrates the work of White House journalists and media.

The “Saturday Night Live” comedian was the reality star’s date for the evening. She was invited on behalf of ABC and her family’s new Hulu reality series “The Kardashians.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qv5M0_0fPmXOKA00
Photo credit Getty Images

While this isn’t the first time the couple has attended a high-profile event together, it is the first time they’ve officially posed for photos as a couple.

And they were dressed to impress.

The 41-year-star dazzled out in a form-fitting, shimmering silver floor-length Balenciaga gown. She was decked out in Lorraine Schwartz jewels, per Page Six .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xGi3T_0fPmXOKA00
Photo credit Getty Images

Meanwhile, Davidson, 28, embraced a classic look in a fitted black suit, a skinny tie, and Vans. He brought the whole look together with black Prada sunglasses as handful of fans noted that the attire gave them “Men in Black” vibes.

At one point, they nuzzled into each other in a loving way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WUJlK_0fPmXOKA00
Photo credit Getty Images

The evening – hosted by “Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah – was a star-studded one with President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden in attendance, along with Martha Stewart, model Miranda Kerr, Drew Barrymore, Brooke Shields, and more.

Kardashian and Davidson sparked dating rumors in October 2021 after she hosted an episode of “SNL.” In March, they made their relationship Instagram official .

When asked about her new romance in an interview on Hoda Kotb’s “Making Space” podcast, Kardasihan noted: "I think that, you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it. It was the last thing that I was really planning on.”

"I definitely took my time," Kardashian told Kotb of her split with Kanye West. "I took, you know, 10 months or something before I dated or talked to anyone. And I just wanted that time to really figure out and go through the motions: 'Am I making the right decision? How do I feel about this?'”

