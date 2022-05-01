WATCH: Minor-league bat boy's smooth slide rivals Trea Turner

Trea Turner may have the smoothest slide in the majors, but he may have some competition at the minor-league level, and not from a player.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas — the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels based in Madison, Ala.— tweeted out a video on Saturday night of their bat boy retrieving a foul ball behind the plate with one of the smoothest slides you’ll see.

The team captioned the video, “our bat boys are simply built different.”

The bat boy received a healthy reaction from the crowd and a shoutout from the announcing crew as well.

The video began making its way around Twitter, with many baseball fans and accounts weighing in on the bat boy’s slick slide.

Meanwhile, if you’re wondering about the Rocket City Trash Pandas name, it is apparently derived from the area’s association with the space industry and the determination and ingenuity of raccoons, per the team’s Wikipedia page .

