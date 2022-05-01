ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers: Kourtney Turner Delivers a Free Food Guide For Fans

By Staff Writer
 4 days ago

Justin Turner's wife, Kourtney Turner was kind enough to let fans know of all the ways they can eat for free at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers are no strangers to sponsorships and promotions with involving everyone's favorite thing - food. The longtime Farmer John's hotdog promo is one fans remember legendary broadcaster Vin Scully reciting during each and every Dodgers game for years.

The Farmer John era might be over, but that doesn't mean that fans still can't secure some incredible deals on food thanks to the Dodgers.

In fact, one could argue we're in the golden age of gastronomical giveaways. After it was announced that fans who are also Dunkin' Donuts perks members can now get a free medium iced or hot coffee, Justin Turner's wife, Kourtney Turner, put together a one-stop-shop free food guide for fans.

Meaning, Dodgers fans can eat like kings whenever the team is performing. Pizza, McNuggets, a Jumbo Jack...it's all on the menu.

Los Angeles, CA
