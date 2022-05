Where does interstellar space begin? That wasn’t a question that anyone had to ask for millennia, as the geocentric and then heliocentric models of the universe had no place for an “interstellar” anything. But once our knowledge of the universe expanded far beyond the planets and the fixed firmament of stars into one where our Sun was only one of the billions of stars, the heliopause, as the boundary of our solar system is known, suddenly became very relevant.

