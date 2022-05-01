ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Department of Homeland Security announced plan to combat disinformation

 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU) — Earlier this week, The Department of Homeland Security announced the creation of the Disinformation Governance Board.

The board said it will primarily focus on disinformation targeting elections, the pandemic, and countering Russian propoganda.

But opponents worry the board will censor important information and threaten the right to free speech.

“They are going to step in here and say we are going to take control, because there are some things we want you to know and there are some things we don’t,” said Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn.

The Deparment of Homeland Security said they only intend to combat dangerous misinformation, but exactly how they intend to do that is still unclear.

