More great athletic performances as the spring sports season shifts to districts, then state competitions.

This week’s Statesman Journal Athlete of the Week nominees are:

Emma Lutz, Blanchet track and field

Austin Ratliff, Silverton track and field

Carter Nelson, South Salem baseball

Braeli Martin, West Salem softball

Information on each nominee is below. Vote for the athlete you think is most deserving.

Every vote can make a difference as all four nominees received at least 20% of the vote, and just 119 votes separated first place from fourth place.

The poll closes at noon Thursday.

Emma Lutz, Blanchet track and field: She has the top time in Class 3A District 2 in both the 1,500 meters (5:20.51) and 3,000 meters (11:32.4).

Austin Ratliff, Silverton track and field: He has the top Class 5A time in the state in the 200 meters (22.56) and helped the Foxes’ 4x100 relay team get the state’s best 5A time of 43.38.

Carter Nelson, South Salem baseball: In the Saxons’ first four league games, Nelson went 4 for 12, with a home run and a double. On the mound, he pitched 11 innings, with a win, 12 strikeouts and a 1.27 ERA.

Braeli Martin, West Salem softball: In a three-game stretch, she went 6 for 8, with two home runs, five RBIs, four runs and a walk. In the circle, she pitched 8⅓ innings, allowing eight hits, with 15 strikeouts.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Vote for Statesman Journal Athlete of the Week