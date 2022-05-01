ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three car accident sends one person to the hospital

By Nick Sorensen
 4 days ago

Calls for a motor vehicle accident on West 26th and Raspberry went out around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Reports from the scene indicate that this was a three car accident and almost a head on collision.

All three vehicles reportedly received moderate to heavy damage.

Only one person was taken to the hospital. Reports from the scene indicate that the male victim did not suffer any life-threatening injuries as he was able to exit the vehicle and transport himself to the stretcher.

No word has been released on the cause of this accident. Police are continuing to investigate.

