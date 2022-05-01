ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

A Maryland construction worker who decided to skip work won $100,000 after randomly buying scratch-off tickets at a convenience store

By Taylor Ardrey
 5 days ago

A pile of $1000 bills.

Getty Images

  • Officials said a Maryland construction worker who skipped a day of work recently won the lottery.
  • The unidentified man randomly purchased scratch-off tickets at a store and won $100,000.
  • He plans to go on vacation and take care of his family.

A 58-year-old Maryland man who skipped a day of work last month won a $100,000 lottery prize after randomly buying scratch-off tickets at a convenience store.

The unidentified man, who works at a construction site, realized he didn't need to go to work and decided to take a day off, according to a Tuesday news release from Maryland Lottery officials,

He made a stop at a convenience store in Takoma Park when he bought three Power 10s tickets as well as other scratch-off games which he decided to play inside the store, officials said.

"While playing one of the $10 games, he noticed the number "10" appeared on every line so he won whatever prize was shown next to the "10," the news release said. "The lucky father of three daughters revealed $1,000 and $10,000 prizes down the line, equaling a total of $100,000!"

After realizing he won, he went to tell the news about his winning to his family who were "so happy" for him, per the news release. He was able to obtain his prize a few days later in Baltimore.

According to the news release, the winner has plans to go on vacation and take care of his loved ones with his newfound fortune.

The store where he purchased the ticket, TJ Beer, Wine & Liquor, is set to receive $1,000 from officials.

Comments / 84

J Johnson
5d ago

"According to the news release, the winner has plans to go on vacation and take care of his loved ones with his newfound fortune." Hate to break it to the winner, but after taxes, he'll barely cover a vacation. IRS takes 24% off the top & Maryland has a state tax, so when its said & done, he'll only have around $70,250 left (that's assuming the IRS doesn't add more taxes when he files next year). That's still a good amount, but it'll go fast with today's cost of things.

Reply(16)
43
Mallory Gibbons
5d ago

must be nice to have that kind of luck. My husband n I play every so often (Powerball/Megan millions/scratch offs) n we're lucky to make back the money we paid for the ticket or like $10 sometimes.

Reply(3)
18
Daisyduke
4d ago

100,000 is not much but after taxes I could pay off my house and a little change left. No house note would give me great financial relief. My day is coming.

Reply(2)
13
