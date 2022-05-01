ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Davidson debuts tattoo seemingly dedicated to Kim Kardashian’s kids

By Emily Selleck
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21N1lB_0fPmU68200

Pete Davidson has once again proved his commitment to Kim Kardashian in the form of ink – so it seems, at least.

The “Saturday Night Live” star was photographed leaving the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles over the weekend with a new tattoo on his neck that appears to read “KNSCP.”

Fans on social media speculated that the “K” stands for “Kim,” while the other letters could be a tribute to the four kids Kardashian shares with ex Kanye West: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Page Six has reached out to reps for Davidson and Kardashian for comment.

Davidson’s latest tattoo wouldn’t be the first time he inked himself with a tribute to the reality star.

He previously got Kardashian’s moniker branded on his body, and has a tattoo that reads, “My Girl Is A Lawyer,” among others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fAzye_0fPmU68200
Fans are speculating that a new tattoo on Pete Davidson’s neck is dedicated to the four kids Kim Kardashian shares with ex Kanye West.
Twitter/@GotDaScoop
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GGOGN_0fPmU68200
Kardashian shares her four children with ex Kanye West.
Instagram/@kimkardashian

“Yeah, he has a few tattoos — a few cute ones, you know, that he got,” Kardashian, 41, told Ellen DeGeneres in March.

“I think my favorite one, it says ‘My Girl Is A Lawyer,’ and that one’s really cute.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mYqrL_0fPmU68200
The couple were spotted leaving his Netflix comedy taping.
BACKGRID

It’s unclear when Davidson, 28, got the fresh ink, but it wasn’t visible when he and Kardashian made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 White House correspondents’ dinner on Saturday.

Kardashian wore a form-fitting, glittering Balenciaga gown with Lorraine Schwartz jewels, while Davidson looked dapper in a black suit and sunglasses by Prada.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AQstt_0fPmU68200
The two stunned while making their red carpet debut as a couple.
AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Page Six exclusively revealed that Kardashian and Davidson, who started dating in October 2021 after she hosted “SNL,” would be in attendance at the dinner hosted by Trevor Noah.

The hour-long dinner featured opening skits by James Corden and Billy Eichner, before Noah roasted President Joe Biden at the first WH correspondents’ dinner since 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=487mj1_0fPmU68200
Davidson also has a tattoo that reads “My Girl Is A Lawyer,” dedicated to Kardashian.
Instagram/@kimkardashian

Davidson and Kardashian have yet to confirm whether his latest tattoo is in fact dedicated to the Skims founder’s kids.

Needless to say, we can’t imagine West, 44, will be too happy about it.

Comments / 15

Joyce Desbiens
4d ago

I don’t really believe that he will accept all of those kids. Kim already neglects them. Raised by the nanny because she would rather be with boy toy for now.

Reply(1)
4
Warren W Kemper
4d ago

She and the rest of the Kardashian's are qhat is wrong with our society today. So into themselves. So full of themselves too. I cannot stand any of them. Got famous for what she did back (actually on her back) with her ex. Yeah she is supportive great example for young girls today.

Reply
2
