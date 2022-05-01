Pair arrested for active shooter texts during U.C. commencement

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — Mt. Healthy police said six people, including two juveniles, have been arrested in connection to a shooting last week in the 7900 block of Clovernook Avenue. Officials said, just before noon April 30, officers were called to a gas station at Compton and Daily roads...
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that injured a Brookhaven six-year-old was arrested. The Daily Leader reported Tavarious L. Davis, 30, was charged with shooting in to an occupied dwelling and aggravated assault. Davis was held by the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) Sunday on a probation violation […]
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is accused of pointing a gun at a woman inside a car while her children were in the backseat and then assaulting a man with the gun causing it to fire one round, according to court documents. The complaint says that on Tuesday, Eboni Bradley...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) -The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says human remains found in 2020 have been identified as a missing Ohio man. According to the JCSO, Johnson County Coroner, J.R. Frisby announced that a skull found in Johnson County on June 7, 2020 belonged to Ricky D. Boyd of South Point, Ohio. Boyd was […]
A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating an attempted robbery at an AutoZone on W. Third Street. According to Sgt. James Gallagher with the Dayton Police Department, officers responded to a robbery in progress at the AutoZone just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, 2022. During their initial investigation, they determined the suspect […]
A woman caused quite a commotion on Kenwood Drive just after 11 am. The caller reported a woman was screaming and taking her clothes off and on. When officers arrived at the scene, they observed that the woman was acting abnormally. She was unable to tell officers the month, year,...
Couple in Indiana State arrested on drug chargesIndiana Sheriff. Senior Trooper Mark LaMaster was working an off-duty security job at the Austin Village Apartments in Austin, Indiana. While working on this detail, Trooper LaMaster learned of possible drug activity in one of the complex's townhouses. Trooper LaMaster requested Trooper Kyle Taylor come to the complex to further the investigation.
LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - UPDATE: Sheriff Bivens confirms the victim passed away Saturday afternoon from injuries sustained in the crash. ORIGINAL: Officials are investigating a head-on-collision Thursday evening that sent a Garrison teen to a trauma center. Sheriff Johnny Bivens said the incident happened shortly after 8:00 p.m. on...
