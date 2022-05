As mortgage costs continue to rise alongside home prices, some buyers are dealing with another problem: regret. Among recent home buyers, 70% have at least one regret, according to recent survey by HomeLight, an online real estate marketplace, which polled 1,620 people across the U.S. earlier this year. One of the top regrets — cited by roughly 1 in 5 of those surveyed — was underestimating the total cost of buying a home.

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO