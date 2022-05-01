Driver dies after Tesla goes airborne, flips onto Interstate 40 in North Carolina, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was killed Friday afternoon in a crash along Interstate 40 in North Carolina that closed the highway for nearly four hours, Durham police said.

The wreck was reported just before 4:15 p.m. at the U.S. 15/501 overpass, which is also Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard, police said Saturday in a news release. It happened when the driver of a 2017 Tesla collided with the rear bumper of another car as both cars were driving east of Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard.

“After the initial impact, the Tesla left the roadway to the right, struck a guardrail, two traffic signs and a telephone pole before going airborne off the embankment above Interstate 40 east,” the news release said.

The car flipped as it went down the embankment and landed across all three lanes of I-40, police said.

Zack A. Wojenski, 45, of Apex, who was driving the Tesla, died at the scene, the news release said. The driver of the other car was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

No cars were hit on I-40, and no charges have been filed in the crash, which is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the wreck is asked to call Investigator J. Colquitt of the Traffic and Crash Team at 919-560-4935, ext. 29447.

