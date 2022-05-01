ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Driver dies after Tesla goes airborne, flips onto Interstate 40 in North Carolina, police say

By Rodney Overton
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qNxeP_0fPmTKMk00

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was killed Friday afternoon in a crash along Interstate 40 in North Carolina that closed the highway for nearly four hours, Durham police said.

The wreck was reported just before 4:15 p.m. at the U.S. 15/501 overpass, which is also Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard, police said Saturday in a news release. It happened when the driver of a 2017 Tesla collided with the rear bumper of another car as both cars were driving east of Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard.

I-40 east in Durham reopens after crash at US 15/501

“After the initial impact, the Tesla left the roadway to the right, struck a guardrail, two traffic signs and a telephone pole before going airborne off the embankment above Interstate 40 east,” the news release said.

The car flipped as it went down the embankment and landed across all three lanes of I-40, police said.

Zack A. Wojenski, 45, of Apex, who was driving the Tesla, died at the scene, the news release said. The driver of the other car was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

No cars were hit on I-40, and no charges have been filed in the crash, which is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the wreck is asked to call Investigator J. Colquitt of the Traffic and Crash Team at 919-560-4935, ext. 29447.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 60

Robert Styes
4d ago

Well before we blame Tesla, or defend them, lets let the investigation determine if the self droving mods was being used or if it was completely driver caused.

Reply(1)
35
☕??️?
4d ago

headline makes it seem like Tesla cars are prone to just start flying at random times like the cars are part of Tesla's space program lol

Reply(1)
18
Terry Scott
4d ago

this is just a bad driver, no matter what kind of car they were driving. let's start blaming Ford, Chevy, Dodge, Toyota, Nissan, VW, Ram, GM and all other vehicles that were used by drunk drivers for killing Good Americans

Reply(1)
23
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Chapel Hill, NC
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Accidents
The Independent

‘They left her there hanging’: Woman dies after being stuck upside down on border fence trying to cross to US

A Mexican woman has died attempting to cross into the US by climbing over the border fence in Arizona.Griselda Verduzco Armenta, 32, fell from the top of the fence and became entangled in a climbing harness she was using to get across after having scaled the wall with a ladder.She was reportedly left behind by people smugglers, known as “coyotes”, and asphyxiated while hanging upside down.The incident happened near the town of Douglas, Arizona. Cochise County Sheriff’s Office released a statement after the discovery of Ms Verduzco’s body on 11 April. “The woman reportedly climbed onto the top of...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Signs#Traffic Accident
The Independent

Three-year-old girl who died after being swept over North Carolina waterfall is pictured as family say ‘angels caught her’

The three-year-old girl who died after falling into the water at Whitewater Falls in Jackson County in North Carolina has been pictured for the first time following the tragedy.Writing in a GoFundMe campaign for their daughter, Nevaeh Jade Newswanger, parents Kieth and Sherii Newsanger said they “desperately” tried to save their child on Sunday. “Nevaeh was playing in the sand nearby and slipped and fell in the water,” the parents said in the post, which included a photo of the Denver, Pennsylvania, family together. “We desperately tried to rescue her but the current was so strong and it swept...
ACCIDENTS
WTGS

Police: Man who impregnated teen daughter captured in Georgia

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Fulton County deputies tracked down a Massachusetts child sex crimes suspect over the weekend. According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, the Fall River Police Department in Massachusetts contacted FCSO's Scorpion Unit about a man accused of impregnating his 14-year-old daughter who had fled the state.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
The Independent

‘Chose not to take a life’: DaBaby ‘shoots intruder’ at his North Carolina home

Rapper DaBaby has appeared to confirm that he shot a man allegedly intruding at his property in North Carolina. On Friday 15 April, the controversial artist shared a clip of a line from the 2002 crime drama Paid in Full, in which character Rico (played by rapper Cam’ron’) says: “N***as get shot every day, B. You’ll be aight, n***a. You tough right?”DaBaby captioned the post: “Chose not to take a n***a life the other day and it felt great. Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya ass back.”Earlier,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Tesla
Law & Crime

‘You Like It Right There’: Florida Teacher Arrested and Fired After Video Appears to Show Her Hitting Middle Schooler with Broken Broomstick

A Florida middle school teacher was arrested after allegedly attacking one of her students with the handle of a broken metal broom. Cyntyche Darling Lundy, 49, stands accused of one count of felony child abuse. A warrant was recently issued for her arrest by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and she was arrested on April 22, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Alabama state worker is mauled to death by pack of seven dogs while following up on attack by same dogs

An Alabama public health employee has been mauled to death by a pack of seven dogs as she was following up on a previous attack on a woman by the same canines.Jacqueline Summer Beard, a 58-year-old longtime employee of the Alabama Department of Public Health, died on Friday in the savage attack in Red Bay, close to the Alabama-Mississippi border, according to authorities.Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Ms Beard had gone to the rural area to follow up on an incident earlier in the week where a woman was attacked by a pack of dogs.Investigators believe she was trying to contact...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

42K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy