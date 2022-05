Amazon Prime Video will be the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football this fall, and the first game for the series has been announced. Amazon and the NFL recently revealed that the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football on Sept. 15 with pregame coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET. Additionally, NFL Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez will join the Thursday Night Football team as an analyst. The former Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons tight end will provide his commentary during pregame, halftime and postgame shows.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO