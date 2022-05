The Bangor Rams scored 2 unearned runs in the bottom of the 6th inning and beat the Skowhegan River Hawks 3-2 Thursday in Bangor. It was Skowhegan's 1st loss of the season. Lane Barron was in the circle for Bangor and picked up the win, pitching a 7 inning game. She struck out 6 and walked 3, allowing just 1 hit.

BANGOR, ME ・ 10 HOURS AGO