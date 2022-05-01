Here's what the cast of 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' looks like in real life

On the left: Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Cumberbatch in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." On the right: Olsen and Cumberbatch at a photo call for the film in April 2022. Marvel Studios; Tristar Media/WireImage

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," the latest MCU movie, hits theaters on Friday, May 6.

The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch.

Here's what the cast looks like in real life, compared to their on-screen counterparts.

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Marvel Studios

Benedict Cumberbatch reprises his role as Dr. Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

The film marks his sixth appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Cumberbatch made his debut as the sorcerer in 2016's "Doctor Strange" and has since reprised the role for "Thor: Ragnarok," "Avengers: Infinity War," "Avengers: Endgame," and "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

Benedict Cumberbatch in April 2022. Tristar Media/WireImage

Cumberbatch has shorter, lighter brown hair in real life.

In another divergence from his character, Cumberbatch doesn't have gray sections of hair. And while Doctor Strange chooses to have facial hair, the actor is clean-shaved in real life.

Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Marvel Studios

Elizabeth Olsen returns as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, one of the most powerful Avengers.

She was last seen using her powers to control the town of Westview, New Jersey in the 2021 Disney+ series " WandaVision ."

In the show, Wanda was finally given her comic-book name and got a brand new superhero costume — which Olsen made sure was functional and practical for movement .

Elizabeth Olsen in April 2022. Tamir Kalifa/Getty Images

Unlike Wanda, Olsen's hair is a mix of blonde and brunette.

Olsen's character has reddish-brown hair that sometimes appears wavy.

Chiwetel Ejofor in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Marvel Studios

Chiwetel Ejiofor is back as the sorcerer named Karl Mordo.

His first and only MCU appearance was in "Doctor Strange."

Although Mordo worked alongside the titular character, the post-credits scene lay the groundwork for Mordo to become a villain.

Chiwetel Ejiofor at the BAFTAs in April 2021. Alberto Pezzali/AP

Ejiofor has much shorter hair than his Marvel character.

One thing the two share in common is their similarly styled facial hair.

Benedict Wong as Wong in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Marvel Studios

Following his brief appearance in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," Benedict Wong is reprising his role as Wong.

In "No Way Home," it was revealed that Wong became the new Sorcerer Supreme because Doctor Strange was blipped and someone had to take over the position.

Benedict Wong in December 2021. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

When he's not portraying his Marvel character, Wong has slightly longer hair in real life.

"Doctor Strange 2" is the actor's sixth MCU appearance, having previously played the character in "Doctor Strange," "Avengers: Infinity War," "Avengers: Endgame," "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," and "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Marvel Studios

Xochitl Gomez makes her Marvel debut as America Chavez, also known as Miss America.

In "Doctor Strange 2," she has medium-length hair with bangs and sports a denim jacket that has a star printed on the back.

Xochitl Gomez at the red carpet premiere of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in December 2021. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Gomez has a similar hairstyle off-camera but accessorizes more than her "Doctor Strange 2" character.

"Doctor Strange 2" director Sam Raimi told Fandango that Gomez's character "adds an exciting spirit of youth" to the film and is more "down-to-earth" than people like Doctor Strange.

Rachel McAdams in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Marvel Studios

Rachel McAdams makes a return as Dr. Christine Palmer.

McAdams' first appearance as the character was in "Doctor Strange." In the film, she was introduced as Stephen's love interest and colleague at Metro-General Hospital.

Even though the pair broke up, Christine did help Stephen with some of his mystical issues.

McAdams went on to voice Christine in a 2021 episode of the animated Disney+ series "What If...?"

Rachel McAdams in April 2022. Chris Pizzello/AP

In real life, McAdams has blonde-brunette hair.

In "Doctor Strange," the actress' hair was completely brunette.

As for what fans can expect from her appearance in the sequel, McAdams told Empire magazine that she "wasn't just wearing scrubs this time around."

Instead, she got to be part of exciting scenes that she's "never seen on screen."