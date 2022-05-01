Kim Kardashian wore a shimmering Balenciaga gown during her red carpet debut with Pete Davidson at the White House Correspondents' Dinner

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attended the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday. The Washington Post/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Kardashian, 41, wore a Balenciaga gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, while Davidson, 28, wore Prada.

Kardashian and Davidson were first romantically linked in 2021.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dressed to the nines while attending the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday.

The couple arrived at the Washington Hilton to attend the event — also known as Washington's Nerd Prom — and posed together during their red carpet debut. Kardashian revealed on Instagram that Balenciaga designed her shimmering gown that featured a mock turtleneck and train. She also wore Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and worked with her longtime makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic of Makeup by Mario.

Kim Kardashian wore a Balenciaga gown and Pete Davidson wore a Prada suit. Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Davidson, 28, wore a more subdued ensemble that included a black suit, a skinny tie, and Van sneakers. Vogue reported that Prada designed Davidson's suit.

Kardashian also shared behind-the-scenes snaps of them on her Instagram account.

Representatives for Kardashian and Davidson did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

This year's White House Correspondents' Dinner, hosted by Trevor Noah , came after a two-year hiatus prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rumors surrounding Kardashian and Davidson's relationship began in October 2021 when they shared a kiss during a "Saturday Night Live" skit. They were spotted on several dates before Kardashian made their relationship Instagram official in March 2022.

In an interview with Robin Roberts on "Good Morning America" , Kardashian said she was "happy" and "at peace" in her relationship with Davison. Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, in February 2021.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian were first romantically linked in 2021. Paul Morigi/Getty Iamges

"I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them," Kardashian told Roberts. "Obviously, I want to take my time, but I'm very happy and very content. And it's such a good feeling just to be at peace."

Most recently, Davidson showed his support for Kardashian by attending the closing arguments during Blac Chyna's defamation case against the Kardashian-Jenner family. Rolling Stone's Nancy Dillon reported they were seen kissing and hugging outside the courtroom.