Hogs linebacker joins Montaric Brown in Jacksonville as free agent

By E. Wayne
 3 days ago

Grant Morgan left Arkansas as one of the most beloved players of the modern era after starting as a unheralded walk-on.

Now Morgan will seek to do the same in the NFL.

The former six-year linebacker with the Razorbacks will join the Jacksonville Jaguars as a free agent. There he will join his former teammate, cornerback Montaric Brown, who was drafted by the Jags in the seventh round .

The brother of former Arkansas wide receiver Drew Morgan, who also signed as an undrafted free agent after finishing his career in the mid 2010s, finished his career with the Hogs with 313 tackles. That number is 15th in Arkansas history.

Morgan was one of three Arkansas players to sign as undrafted free agents after the NFL draft’s conclusion on Saturday, joining three others who were drafted in Brown, John Ridgeway and Treylon Burks .

Burks is the latest: Complete list of Arkansas high-schoolers taken in NFL draft since 2006

