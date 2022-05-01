ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas’ starting left tackle signs with Houston

By E. Wayne
sam pittman is a legend in building offensive linemen and putting them into the NFL. His latest is off to the Houston Texans.

Myron Cunningham spent the last two seasons, his only two in Fayetteville, as Arkansas’ starting left tackle. On Saturday afternoon, Cunningham signed as a free agent with Houston .

Cunningham started 33 games in his two seasons and was named a team captain last year.

If Cunningham were to make the team, he would become the first Arkansas offensive lineman in the NFL since Hjalte Froholdt was taken in the fourth round in 2019. Froholdt played six games for Cleveland this past season.

Cunningham joined linebacker Grant Morgan and offensive lineman Ty Clary in signing free agent deals after the NFL draft’s conclusion on Saturday.

