Manchester United Youngster Anthony Elanga Speaks on 'Special' Cristiano Ronaldo's Influence
Anthony Elanga has spoken on the influence Cristiano Ronaldo has had on him, calling him "Special".
The 19 year-old has enjoyed his breakout season in 21/22, and is now a regular in the starting line-up for The Red Devils.
A superstar of such experience was always likely to have a big influence on players such as him, and the Swede confirmed this.
Elanga: “He (Ronaldo) is someone I look up to and speak to and ask for advice and stuff. He is a special player to work with.”
“He (Ronaldo) knows what it takes to get to the top so it's more than right to just speak to someone like that."
"And, yeah, we have a chat the day before or even during a game. You might see us in the warm-up.”
He finished: “He (Ronaldo) will speak to me and Sancho together about what we can do in the game, to affect the games, and it's important to have someone like that in the team.
