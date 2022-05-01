Manchester United Youngster Anthony Elanga Speaks on 'Special' Cristiano Ronaldo's Influence

Anthony Elanga has spoken on the influence Cristiano Ronaldo has had on him, calling him "Special".

The 19 year-old has enjoyed his breakout season in 21/22, and is now a regular in the starting line-up for The Red Devils.

A superstar of such experience was always likely to have a big influence on players such as him, and the Swede confirmed this.

Elanga: “He (Ronaldo) is someone I look up to and speak to and ask for advice and stuff. He is a special player to work with.”

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

“He (Ronaldo) knows what it takes to get to the top so it's more than right to just speak to someone like that."

"And, yeah, we have a chat the day before or even during a game. You might see us in the warm-up.”

He finished: “He (Ronaldo) will speak to me and Sancho together about what we can do in the game, to affect the games, and it's important to have someone like that in the team.

