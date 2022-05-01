ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
76ers partner Michael Rubin gives back during NBA playoffs

By Ian Mohr
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YWPNG_0fPmSkE900

Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin took a break from the NBA playoffs this week to give back off the court.

We hear the Fanatics mogul had an unexpected, heartwarming reunion at one charity stop.

Rubin’s Fanatics brand launched its first Global Impact Day on Wednesday, a day of service in which more than 4,000 employees across 10 countries volunteered to help local communities.

Rubin volunteered in New York City at the nonprofit’s Citymeals on Wheels. The businessman and his colleagues started the day by delivering food to elderly city residents.

“They were delivering food and checking in on people, seeing how their day was going,” a volunteer told Page Six.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uvTlI_0fPmSkE900
Michael Rubin and Room to Grow CEO Akilah King sorted out clothes for the non-profit.

We hear that the Fanatics team then headed to Room to Grow, which provides critical support to new families.

As Rubin got off the elevator, he ran into fellow CEO and old friend Akilah King of Room to Grow. “They had not seen each other in years, it was totally unplanned,” said a source.

King was then showing Rubin and others how to “sort, organize, clean and prepare donations of baby items” to provide for families in need.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eiCJH_0fPmSkE900
Michael Rubin and Fanatics employees at Global Impact Day in NYC.

Employees helped at 200 various sites, including Habitat for Humanity and Boys and Girls Clubs, donating 15,000-plus hours overall.

“Global Impact Day. Thank you to the more than 4,000 Fanatics associates around the world who took part in our inaugural day to give back and made a difference in their communities,” Rubin later tweeted. “This is just the beginning!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CyORg_0fPmSkE900
The 76ers advanced in the playoffs, beating the Raptors.
Getty Images

Meanwhile, on the court, the 76ers wrapped up their series against the Raptors in Toronto.

Next up they will face the Miami Heat.

