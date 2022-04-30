ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brendon Lewis says he grew instant connection with RJ Sneed II during spring ball

By Matt Wadleigh
 3 days ago

Perhaps the biggest transfer portal acquisition so far this offseason for the Colorado Buffaloes football team is former Baylor wide receiver R.J. Sneed II.

After losing a ton of players via the transfer portal, including a long list of wide receivers, it was a breath of fresh air to see Sneed decide to head to Boulder.

With spring ball now complete, which included the learning of a new offensive system, it looks like quarterback Brendon Lewis is enjoying having Sneed on the roster (h/t Brian Howell of BuffZone ).

“…It’s really fun throwing to RJ, watching RJ catch the ball. As soon as he got here, we had a connection. I don’t know why. Maybe because we’re both from Texas, but it’s really fun playing with RJ. He knows a lot about the game and stuff, so I like throwing him the ball.”

Sneed is a massive addition for the Buffs, and with the loss of a lot of wide receivers, including Brenden Rice , he is in line for a huge workload in 2022 with Mike Sanford as the team’s new offensive coordinator.

If the two can continue to build chemistry, they both could enjoy huge seasons in 2022, and it will make Sneed look like a genius for deciding to head to Colorado.

