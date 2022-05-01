ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Fallout' TV Series Prepares to Begin Filming in June

By Jack King
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWake up, wastelanders! We've got some great news for the Fallout fans out there. Cosmic Circus recently dug up quite the scoop, having "found evidence" that the upcoming Fallout TV series at Amazon plans to begin filming in late June in New York. They cite a job listing on the industry...

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
7 TV Shows to Watch like 'Hacks' for More Stories About Women and the Comedy World

Many shows have been made about comedy and what it means to be a comedian, but they often seem like pretentious ploys from Hollywood to have us applaud them once again (and so they can applaud themselves at awards shows later on). This can be said for a lot of shows except Hacks. The series follows Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder), a young comedy writer who has just been canceled over a bad tweet. At her wit's end, she decides to take a job with the aging comedienne Deborah Vance (Jean Smart). Together, the two learn to accept themselves and their generational differences. It is a hilarious and realistic look at what it means to be young and old, rich or poor, and talented or not. For those who simply cannot wait for season 2 to premiere on HBO Max on May 12, here’s a list of great shows about women, comedy, and accepting yourself!
How to Watch 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds': Where is the Spin-Off Streaming?

There are few sci-fi franchises that match the brand recognition of Star Trek. More than 50 years have gone by since The Original Series starring William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy unveiled itself to audiences around the world and to this day fans of the intergalactic adventures clamor for more content from the Starfleet. Appetites will surely be whetted by the latest journey through the final frontier, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.
New York State
How to Watch 'The Staircase': Where is the True Crime Drama Streaming?

In the early 2000s, what appeared to be a simple yet tragic case of a simple slip down a flight of stairs turned out to be anything but. The case for foul play in the death of Kathleen Peterson was rapidly building once her body was found on December 9th, 2001, and all the evidence seemed to point to none other than her own husband, writer Michael Peterson. What followed was a high-profile court proceeding for the ages, where Peterson's shocking and complicated family history was revealed to the world. Now, as with many of these shocking true-crime stories, the tumultuous tale of the Peterson family is soon set to be told in a series adaptation.
The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
'World War III': Katt Williams Returns to Netflix With New Comedy Special

In the midst of the Netflix is a Joke Festival, a new special from a familiar face has been announced for the streaming service. Legendary comedian Katt Williams is making his return to Netflix with a brand-new original comedy special called World War III. This marks the second special from the celebrated comedian on the streaming service, which will premiere globally on May 17, 2022.
What's New on Amazon Prime in May 2022

May on Amazon Prime seems to be a quieter month. There aren't a huge amount of movies being added, nor are there a lot of originals. But the originals that are coming to the streamer this month are pretty big. Top choices this month include The Wilds Season 2, which "ups the stakes" on the group of teenage girls stuck on a seemingly deserted island; The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith, a docuseries which looks into the sting operation set up around the murder of a young woman; a new season of The Kids in the Hall, the classic sketch comedy group; and Night Sky, starring Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons as a married couple who discover a chamber in their yard that leads to a deserted planet.
