Spartanburg County, SC

‘American Idol’ star denied bond pending psychiatric evaluation

By Robert Cox
 4 days ago

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Former American Idol contestant Caleb Kennedy will remain behind bars without bond pending the outcome of a psychiatric evaluation.

In a court ruling issued Friday, Judge Grace Knie wrote that there is concern that Kennedy presents a danger to both himself and to the community if released.

Kennedy, 17, has been held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center since his arrest on February 8 on a charge of felony driving under the influence following a crash that killed 54-year-old Larry Parris.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said Kennedy was driving his truck on West Murph Road when it traveled onto a private driveway and hit a building.

Investigators said Parris was run over by Kennedy and pushed into the building during the crash.

Kennedy has appeared before a judge four times since the crash in an attempt to be given bond.

Previous bond decisions were delayed due to requests for a toxicology report and Kennedy’s medical records.

In a hearing Thursday , the Spartanburg County Solicitor said the toxicology report revealed Kennedy had 1.5 ng/mL of THC and 66 ng/mL of prescribed Prozac in his system at the time of the crash.

The judge delayed issuing a ruling at that bond hearing until Friday.

Judge Knie ordered the psychiatric evaluation to be conducted within the next 45 days, after which another decision about the bond can be made.

