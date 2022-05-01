‘That ‘70s Show’ spinoff to reunite most of original castmates for Netflix sequel

Danny Masterson is officially out of the That '70s Show reboot. It's been reported most of the original cast has signed on to be a part of the upcoming Netflix sequel series, but Masterson, who played Steven Hyde in the beloved sitcom, is noticeably absent as his legal issues continue to mount. This doesn't come as a huge surprise, as the embattled former tv star is currently facing felony rape charges after his request to dismiss the case was denied by a judge back in February. As it stands now, That '90s Show is sure to be a riotous rush...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO