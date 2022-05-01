‘That ‘70s Show’ spinoff to reunite most of original castmates for Netflix sequel

Click here to read the full article. Warning: Selling Sunset season 5 spoilers. If you’ve seen the Selling Sunset season 5 finale, you may have one question on your mind: Was Christine Quinn fired from The Oppenheim Group?
As viewers know, Christine is one of several cast members on Selling Sunset, Netflix’s reality TV show about a group of agents at The Oppneheim Group, a luxury real estate brokerage firm in Los Angeles. Before her career in real estate, Christine was a model and actress. She studied at the Julliard School of performing arts, according to TV Overmind, and has modeled for...
Comments / 1