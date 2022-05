A robot vacuum can be a big purchase for your home, depending on the model you get. While there are plenty of affordable machines out there, you'll have to spring for a higher-end one if you want features like home mapping and stronger suction power. But you can save hundreds on some Roborock robot vacuums at Amazon right now thanks to a new one-day sale that knocks up to $280 off certain devices. You'll get the highest discount on the Roborock S6 Pure, which is $280 off and down to $320, while the Roborock S7 is $170 off and down to $480. The cheapest of the bunch, the Roborock E4, is $140 off and down to a record low of $160.

