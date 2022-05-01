ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video shows Angelina Jolie running for cover as air-raid sirens suddenly blare during Ukraine visit

 4 days ago

Screenshots of video showing Angelina Jolie running for cover on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

@unianlite/Telegram

  • Angelina Jolie had to run for safety when air-raid sirens suddenly sounded in Lviv on Saturday, a video shows.
  • In the video, the Hollywood actress can be seen being ushered towards safety by her entourage.
  • Jolie is visiting Ukraine "to bear witness to the human impact" of the Russian invasion, her spokesperson said.

Actress Angelina Jolie had to run for cover when air-raid sirens sounded during her visit to Lviv, Ukraine, on Saturday, a video shows.

The footage, shared widely on Ukrainian social media, shows a casually-dressed Jolie and her entourage ushering her towards safety.

Jolie can be seen walking rapidly through a train station and jogging down steps as the sirens wail across the city.

During her run for cover, the actress can be seen in the video waving at an onlooker and smiling for a selfie with a fan.

One man asks her at the end of the clip: "are you afraid?" The Hollywood star replies, "No, no, I'm okay."

Smoke is seen on the horizon after Russian missiles struck the area on April 18, 2022 in Lviv, western Ukraine. The city is located near the Polish border.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Lviv, in the west of Ukraine, is considered to be safer than places in the east of the country. It was, however, targeted with missile strikes in mid-Apri l, resulting in civilian deaths.

Jolie has been in the region since at least Saturday. Insider reported that she surprised fans by appearing in a Lviv coffee shop. Later on Saturday, NBC News reported that she met with displaced and orphaned children

Jolie, the United Nations Special Envoy for Refugees, was there in a "personal capacity," a UNHCR spokesperson told Insider.

The actress's management did not respond to Insider's request for comment. However, her spokesperson told NBC News that the purpose of her visit is "to bear witness to the human impact of the conflict, and to support the civilian population."

Comments / 98

Hunter Weddle
4d ago

since people refuse to do their own research, she has been to several war zones to help with relief and aid for the civilians. she's been doing this since 2001. she's a blessing to humanity

Reply(17)
65
Nancy Lissette Rodriguez
4d ago

not many people like her, but I do. no one's perfect, but this woman has gone out of her way to be a humanitarian, she helps war torn communities with her own funds. she's one of very few celebrities who takes her own funds and helps those in needs and follows through by being there to make sure the funds are put to use. May god continue to bless.

Reply(1)
46
Linda Haluska
4d ago

Why does she need to be there?? Did she get up in a special day and decided to go experience a catastrophic event to say she did?? How does this help?

Reply(7)
29
