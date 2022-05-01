ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Fan Vote Winners Announced

By TK Sanders
 5 days ago
Fan voting just concluded for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and the top five vote-getters truly span all corners of the music industry.

Pop-rock hitmakers from the 1980s Duran Duran easily secured the top polling spot with over 900,000 votes received by fans, according to Ultimate Classic Rock. Legendary rapper and vocalist Eminem came in second place on his first year on the ballot with 680,000 votes.

If the first two nominees weren’t far enough apart in terms of sound, check out the next three finalists. Female metal rocker Pat Benatar came in third with 630,000 votes; synth-pop group Eurythmics came in fourth with 442,000 votes; and the matriarch of country music, herself, Dolly Parton rounded out the top five with 393,000 votes, despite not even wanting to participate at first.

Not for nothing, but classic heavy metal ensemble Judas Priest came in sixth with about 360,000 votes, so will have to wait until next year for another chance on the official ballot. Talk about a shotgun spread of sounds, genres, and careers.

The five artists who received the most fan votes earned a spot on a fan ballot that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will consider alongside other ballots used to select this year’s winners. Three of the top five fan-voted artists — Duran Duran, Eminem, and our girl Dolly – are first-time nominees.

In total, 17 acts received nominations this year, with Eminem the only first-year eligible nominee on the entire ballot. (Artists are eligible for the Rock Hall 25 years after the release of their first commercially available recording.) Seven of the 17 acts nominated are new to the ballot this year.

Dolly Parton recently made headlines for rejecting her nomination to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Parton technically first became eligible for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1989, though the nomination is a first for her. The Hall has clearly broadened the definition of its membership requirements to include artists of all genres, not just rock. Even so, Parton did not originally want a nomination. She said that her career was solely dedicated to country music, and that’s how she wanted to be remembered. Recently, though, she changed her tune and accepted the nomination, attributing the “fan-vote” aspect of the honor. The Hall had also previously stated that they would keep Parton on the ballot regardless of her opinion towards it.

“This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has also had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture,” John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement. “Their music not only moved generations but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will announce winners in May. Then, the hall will induct those winners this fall in Los Angeles.

J B
5d ago

Dolly Parton in the rock & roll hall of fame is like Ozzy & Black Sabbath playing at the grand ole Opry

Rick Deleon
4d ago

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame forgot what Rock and Roll is

