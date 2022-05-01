ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Randleman Road shooting leaves 2 injured in Greensboro

By Brayden Stamps
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HXpVs_0fPmQnwk00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been injured following an aggravated assault on Randleman Road in Greensboro on Saturday night, according to police.

At 7:45 p.m., officers came to the 2300-block of Randleman Road after getting reports of a shooting in the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IMVod_0fPmQnwk00
2300-block of Randleman Road (Google Maps)
Massive shootout in Greensboro apartment complex raises concern among residents

When responding officers arrived at the scene, they discovered two unnamed victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

2 shot near Greensboro pawn shop on West Gate City Boulevard, police say

Emergency Medical Services took the two victims to a local hospital to get treatment for their injuries.

Police say that the two victims’ injuries are “non-life-threatening.”

GREENSBORO: Catch up on the latest local news in your city.

The Greensboro Department considers the incident to be an ongoing investigation. There is no further information available at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX8 News

‘Something I didn’t want to see’: Teen accused of leading Greensboro police on pursuit, jumping off guardrail

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A speeding stolen vehicle prompted a Greensboro police pursuit that shut down a section of westbound Interstate-40, according to the Greensboro Police Department. It happened between the South Elm-Eugene Street and Randleman Road exits around 7:30 p.m. on April 15.  According to a police report and arrest warrant, a 16-year-old was driving a stolen vehicle along East Market Street […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Woman charged in connection to fatal shooting after argument inside Fish Hut Arcade in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was charged on Thursday in connection to a fatal shooting in Winston-Salem earlier this month, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Tjwana Jean Baldwin, 41, of Winston-Salem, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Arthur Little, 52, of Winston-Salem. She is currently being held at […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Man shot in the head in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a person was shot in the head on Friday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Winston-Salem police say they came to the 2200 block of Pleasant Street at 5:16 p.m. when they were told about a reported shooting. At the scene, police say they […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Sports
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Wghp#The Greensboro Department#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

NC woman charged with murder after fatal hit-and-run, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — An NC woman is facing a murder charge after allegedly running over and killing a man with her car, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. Police say that on April 24., Khaleeta George Gethers, 28, “deliberately” struck Jarod Perry, 20, with her car on the 3500-block of Boone Trail. Police say […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

1 person shot on Sprague Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been shot in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The shooting reportedly happened on Sprague Street. The victim has non-life-threatening injuries. No suspect information is currently available. This is a developing story.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Woman shot overnight in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was shot in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Police say that officers went to the 4300-block of Old Walkertown Road at around 1:46 a.m. Saturday morning, in response to reports of the discharging of a firearm. Officers say that when they […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy