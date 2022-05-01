Randleman Road shooting leaves 2 injured in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been injured following an aggravated assault on Randleman Road in Greensboro on Saturday night, according to police.

At 7:45 p.m., officers came to the 2300-block of Randleman Road after getting reports of a shooting in the area.

2300-block of Randleman Road (Google Maps)

When responding officers arrived at the scene, they discovered two unnamed victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Emergency Medical Services took the two victims to a local hospital to get treatment for their injuries.

Police say that the two victims’ injuries are “non-life-threatening.”

The Greensboro Department considers the incident to be an ongoing investigation. There is no further information available at this time.

