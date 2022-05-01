ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton Township, NJ

Truck aerial lift strikes expressway overpass in Hamilton

By Lynda Cohen
BreakingAC
BreakingAC
 5 days ago
A truck’s aerial lift struck the Atlantic City Expressway overpass in Hamilton Township on Friday.

Johnathan Norton was driving south on Route 50 in a 2005 Mack Truck with the aerial lift elevated when he stuck the overpass, police said.

The lift, or boom, was not at the proper clearance and also struck numerous elevated concrete supports.

Norton, 37, of Hammonton, was not injured and was wearing his seatbelt. He was cited for careless driving.

State Department of Transportation and South Jersey Transportation Authority personnel responded and inspected the supports for structural integrity, according to the report.

Route 50 was reduced to one southbound lane for about four hours while the investigation was conducted and the scene was cleared.

