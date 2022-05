Leaked footage of Valorant Mobile has hit the web, giving us our first glimpse at the tactical shooter in action. Best of all, it looks impressive too. Even though developer Riot Games’ announced its plans for Valorant Mobile last summer, there has been little information on the state of the port since then. So this leak from the Chinese playtest is our first good look at how the hero shooter runs on mobile and what features the team's carried over from the PC version.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 HOURS AGO