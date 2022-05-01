Look: Scottie Pippen’s New Comment On Michael Jordan Going Viral
Ever since The Last Dance aired on ESPN, Scottie Pippen has been airing out his true feelings on former teammate Michael Jordan. It’s clear that Pippen feels Jordan gets...thespun.com
Ever since The Last Dance aired on ESPN, Scottie Pippen has been airing out his true feelings on former teammate Michael Jordan. It’s clear that Pippen feels Jordan gets...thespun.com
The Bulls fans seen Scottie watching MJ to doing the game. Doing MJ era it was about Mike nothing against Pippens.
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 4