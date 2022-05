Calhoun Journal

May 1, 2022

Local Events

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 visit the Optimist Park for a Strawberry Festival on Chief Ladiga Trail from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm. This event is hosted by the Piedmont Cycling Club at Optimist Park. Strawberry Festival on the Chief Ladiga Trail in Piedmont. The park behind 101 S Main St, Piedmont, AL 36272

For more information, please contact the organizers.

