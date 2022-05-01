Mini-tour pro wins event in playoff only to be DQ’d after rules review

As a showdown looms between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour against the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, another entity is trying to remind the golf world it wants in the mix. That entity would be the Premier Golf League, a group once viewed as a potential rival to the PGA Tour and DP World Tour and originally backed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. However, the PIF—the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, which, according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute, has $580 billion in assets—eventually went its own direction and formed LIV Golf Investments, overseen by World Golf Hall of Fame member Greg Norman. The PGL first attempted to achieve a partnership with then-European Tour but failed, with the Euro Tour eventually agreeing to a “strategic alliance” with the PGA Tour.

