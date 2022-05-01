Teen seriously injured in Clermont County crash

A teen driver was seriously injured Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash in Pierce Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. on US 52 at milepost 0 in Pierce Township.

Investigators said a 40-year-old man was driving a 2008 Acura MDX west on US 52 when he hit the rear end of a 2000 Acrua TL, which was being driven by a teen driver. After the crash, investigators said the teen's car went off the right side of the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The teen was flown to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, Ohio State Highway Patrol said. The 40-year-old man was taken by ambulance to the Anderson Mercy Hospital.

Investigators said alcohol or drugs are suspected to be factors in the crash. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts and there were no passengers in either car.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Batavia Post continues to investigate the crash.

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

This Half Hour