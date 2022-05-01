ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Runners rejoice as Long Island Marathon marks its 48th year

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago
Nearly 2,500 runners participated in the Long Island Marathon on Sunday morning. The race started and later ended in Eisenhower Park.

The race marked its 48th year and first time back to its traditional early May starting date since the beginning of the pandemic.

Anna Tortorici ran the half marathon with her daughter.

“She called me two months ago and she said, ‘what do you think, mom?’” Tortorici recalled. “I said ‘okay I’ll do it with you.’”

The marathon is a popular event because it is a qualifier for bigger races like the Boston Marathon. It brings veteran runners and first-time runners together.

Becky Raffin and her College of New Jersey roommate prepared for the 26.2-mile race since they first met as freshman running a mile together for fun.

“As time went on, we ran a few half marathons,” Raffin said. “Then we decided to go hard before graduation and do a full marathon.”

The race supported “Friends of Karen,” an organization that benefits critically ill children and their families.

The men's winner was Schlomo Schreiber from Far Rockaway. The women's winner was Leiba Rimler, from Brooklyn.

News 12

News 12

