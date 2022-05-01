ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

Lehigh Acres woman killed in crash on State Road 82

By WFTX Digital Team
 4 days ago
A Lehigh Acres woman was killed in a rollover crash on State Road 82 on Sunday morning.

Troopers say the 67-year-old woman was traveling west on State Road 82 near Daniels Parkway around 1:30 a.m.

A second vehicle driven by a 20-year-old man from Fort Myers was heading in the opposite direction.

FHP investigators say the woman turned in front of him.

He crashed into the passenger side causing her vehicle to roll over.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The man suffered minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation by FHP.

