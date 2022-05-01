ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stacey Baca shares her decision to leave ABC7 in on-air message to viewers

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 4 days ago

On Eyewitness News Sunday Morning, longtime weekend morning anchor Stacey Baca announced her decision to leave ABC7 Chicago.

In her message to viewers Sunday, Stacey said, "You, all of you out there, have made this such a difficult choice. I love coming here every weekend. I love my job. But I also love family time. My priorities are shifting. Time is the most valuable asset I have right now."

Stacey has co-anchored ABC7's top rated weekend morning newscasts for 20 years, greeting viewers with a cheerful, "Good morning!" on Saturday and Sunday. She joined ABC7 in 2002, keeping loyal viewers informed across the Chicago area as an anchor/reporter.

She expressed deep gratitude on Sunday morning, telling viewers, "I'm honored and humbled you trusted me with the news and have tuned in to watch over the years. So, from my heart, thank you, thank you, thank you."

Stacey's last day anchoring Eyewitness News on the weekends will be Sunday, June 26.

Stacey's full statement to ABC7 viewers:

"I have exciting news I want to share with all of you first. I have made a bold, life-changing decision to leave one of the best jobs at the best news station in Chicago. A special thank you to General Manager John Idler and Jennifer Graves, vice president of news, for understanding and respecting my decision. They gave me all the time I needed to make this decision. I kept coming to the same conclusion, over and over. Now is the right time.

Why? It's simple.

My husband and I want to spend more time together, more time with our family and friends. We want to have Sunday brunch with our parents, watch our niece and nephew play sports on a Saturday morning, and travel while we're healthy, God willing.

More life, less work.

You, all of you out there, have made this such a difficult choice. I love coming here every weekend. I love my job. But I also love family time. My priorities are shifting. Time is the most valuable asset I have right now. And we still have time together. My last day on-air will be June 26. I just want to thank all of you for this wonderful journey. I'm honored and humbled you trusted me with the news and have tuned in to watch over the years. So, from my heart, thank you, thank you, thank you."

Comments / 74

Clara Barton
4d ago

Thank you Stacey for 20 wonderful years. There comes a time in life when you know you want to shift priorities, enjoy the rest of your life with family and friends, a career/ job takes up a lot of your time.

Reply
26
Say it Loud
4d ago

Stacey your cheerful face and voice will be miss!! I wish only the best to you and your loving husband! YES ENJOY EACH OTHER WHILE THE HOUR IS STILL YOUNG💕

Reply
18
goober beasley
4d ago

I watch abc7 on Saturday and Sunday morning only because of Stacey. Good luck in your future. Family time is important. Hoping your flyboy husband also retired from the service to help you spend your time together.

Reply
24
