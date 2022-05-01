Stacey Baca shares her decision to leave ABC7 in on-air message to viewers

On Eyewitness News Sunday Morning, longtime weekend morning anchor Stacey Baca announced her decision to leave ABC7 Chicago.

Stacey has co-anchored ABC7's top rated weekend morning newscasts for 20 years, greeting viewers with a cheerful, "Good morning!" on Saturday and Sunday. She joined ABC7 in 2002, keeping loyal viewers informed across the Chicago area as an anchor/reporter.

Stacey's last day anchoring Eyewitness News on the weekends will be Sunday, June 26.

Stacey's full statement to ABC7 viewers:

Why? It's simple.

My husband and I want to spend more time together, more time with our family and friends. We want to have Sunday brunch with our parents, watch our niece and nephew play sports on a Saturday morning, and travel while we're healthy, God willing.

More life, less work.

You, all of you out there, have made this such a difficult choice. I love coming here every weekend. I love my job. But I also love family time. My priorities are shifting. Time is the most valuable asset I have right now. And we still have time together. My last day on-air will be June 26. I just want to thank all of you for this wonderful journey. I'm honored and humbled you trusted me with the news and have tuned in to watch over the years. So, from my heart, thank you, thank you, thank you."