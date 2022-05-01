Just be you! Protagonists are true to themselves in these children's books

I just love reading books with protagonists who march to the beat of their own drummers, the kind of characters that follow their hearts instead of worrying about what others may think.

The books I’ve chosen this month feature characters who have taken the proverbial “road less traveled,” and found themselves along the way.

Extra Ezra Makes an Extra-Special Friend . Written by Kara LaReau. Illustrated by Vincent X. Kirsh. Harper. Ages 4-8. $17.99.

Ezra is the type of person who loves to do everything with gusto; especially for the people he loves. When Ezra does something, he does it big. But when it comes to comforting his new friend, Jane, bigger isn’t necessarily better. Can Ezra adapt his over-the-top style to help Jane feel extra-loved? Vincent X. Kirsch’s playful and imaginative illustrations complement LaReau’s sweet story, making Ezra extra-exciting.

Sometimes, All I Need is Me . By Juliana Perdomo. Candlewick Press. Ages 4-8. $17.99.

Life is good when spent with family and friends, but it’s also good to enjoy the company of yourself. The young narrator adapts to any situation, whether good or bad, by relying on just herself for comfort. A great lesson for little minds about the importance of relying on yourself. Perdomo’s simple, symmetrical illustrations add balance to the text helping to further the zenlike message.

Carrimebac: The Town That Walked . Written by David Barclay Moore. Illustrated by John Holyfield. Candlewick Press. Ages 4-8. $18.99.

When Ol’ Rootilla Redgums and her grandbaby, Julius Jefferson, come to Walkerton, Ga., they change everything — including the town’s name! Julius adopts a duck named Woodrow that seems to be invincible, while Ol’ Rootilla teaches the newly freed townsfolk how to sell their food and craft irresistible goods. But after she stands her ground against the Fearful Folk on the eve of her 100th birthday, Ol’ Rootilla breathes her last breath. It’s up to Julius and Woodrow to rescue the townsfolk from danger. Moore’s original folktale is beautifully illustrated in Holyfield’s signature style and is sure to become a classic.

John’s Turn . Written by Mac Barnett. Illustrated by Kate Berube. Candlewick Press. Ages 4-8. $17.99.

On Fridays, after breakfast in the gym, if the kids are good, it’s Sharing Gifts Time, when one student has the opportunity to share a talent with the rest of the school. Today is John’s turn. Readers are given a backstage pass as John prepares to share his talent — ballet dancing. How will the other students react? Mac Barnett’s wry prose is accompanied by Berube’s soft art, including three full pages of wordless illustrations during John’s performance. A pure delight.

All Star: How Larry Doby Smashed the Color Barrier in Baseball . Written by Audrey Vernick. Illustrated by Cannaday Chapman. Clarion Books. Ages 4-7. $17.99.

Though many people know about Jackie Robinson, few know the story of Larry Doby, the first Black baseball player in the American League who played for the Cleveland Indians. This biographical account of Doby’s life tells the story of perseverance despite seemingly overwhelming obstacles. The powerful text is coupled with striking, vintage-style illustrations that capture the boldness of this American legend.

Just Harriet. Written by Elana K. Arnold . Walden Pond Press. Ages 6-10. $16.99.

Harriet isn’t just like anyone else. She isn’t a spy, even though people often refer to her as that famous book character. She doesn’t really want to be an older sister, even though she will be one in a couple of months. She gets mad a lot. And, she lies. She’s not sure why she lies, but she does. When she’s sent to live with her grandma for the summer while her mom is on bedrest, Harriet discovers a key that unlocks more than just a garden gate. A great story about being imperfectly perfect.

Kerry S. Teeple is an assistant professor in the College of Education at the University of Findlay.