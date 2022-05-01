ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Weather: Brief Passing Showers Next Few Days

By Dave Warren
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0phzNd_0fPmNJ7v00

Miami (CBSMiami) – Showers remain in the forecast mainly in the morning before they push inland each afternoon.

Slightly drier air has replaced that stream of moisture that kept heavy rain showers over the area. Instead of rainy periods with flooding downpours, we can expect to see brief passing showers each day mainly in the morning.

An east breeze along with the daily developing sea breeze will trigger these showers each morning before they move inland and become storms each afternoon. For the east coast metro areas, that means morning showers followed by a sunny and warm afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. Morning low temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B5p0M_0fPmNJ7v00

Planets in the eastern sky this week. (CBSMiami)

If you’re up early then look east to see a nice view of four planets. Venus and Jupiter will appear close together below Mars and Saturn.

Beach and boat weather improves by the middle of the week with calmer conditions expected. With the lighter breeze storms may be more wide-spread over the interior and push back east in the afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tZjvo_0fPmNJ7v00

Heating up later this week with a southwest breeze. (CBSMiami)

The breeze turns southwest later this week leading to highs near or just above 90 degrees. Showers and a few storms are possible each day.

Comments / 0

Related
Local 4 WHBF

Showers and rain/snow to end the week

On and off showers are likely this evening, but more showers are expected to be back again by Thursday night and will continue through Friday and be done by Saturday morning. By Thursday afternoon, another round of showers is expected to return. This will continue through the remainder of Thursday night and linger into Friday […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Sunny and dry to start the week; rain returns Tuesday

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Out the door Monday morning, you’re looking at low 50s with mostly cloudy skies. Peeks of sun creep in through the day but highs only hit about 60. We’re tracking two rounds of rain and storms Tuesday. The first one will hit between 8...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Planet#Mars#Back East#Cbsmiami#Beach
WWL-AMFM

Heavy rain moves in Thursday night

Thursday night into Friday morning will see an increased chance for strong storms. “Expect another very warm day with partly cloudy skies and mostly dry daytime hours. Tonight we’ll watch a complex of storms move in. Models still don’t agree
ENVIRONMENT
WCPO

Rain and storm timeline

Pockets of rain and isolated downpours are in store for the Tri-State right into Friday with chances on Saturday too. Now, following our Mother's Day weekend, the temperatures look like summer. The wet weather continues through the overnight and we could even get a few rumbles of thunder as the...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Severe storms to target Midwest on Saturday

The risk of severe weather, including isolated tornadoes through this weekend, will focus on portions of the central United States that have seen few to no violent storms thus far this spring, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Meanwhile, some areas of the hard-hit South Central and Southeast regions should catch a welcome...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Planets
CBS Miami

Hurricane Season 2022: Time To Take Stock Of Supplies

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The start of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season is about a month away but it’s never too early to get yourself ‘storm ready’. Now is a great time to check your insurance policy and stock up on supplies. Some important items on FEMA’s disaster supply checklist include water, batteries, first aid kits, cell phone chargers, a whistle, flashlights, non-perishable food items, and cash just to name a few. Home Depot said the items that fly off the shelves when storms are approaching include generators and batteries. They said it’s better to shop early for the things you might need –...
ENVIRONMENT
95.3 The Bear

Here is What Type of Weather to Expect this Summer in Alabama

Severe weather season always interrupts springtime in Alabama and this year it has been quite busy. Now our sights are set on the joy of summer. For many Alabamians, the unofficial start to the summer season is Memorial Day weekend with the official launch being Summer Solstice on Tuesday, June 21. Many are ready for the hot summer months and some are ready to crank up the air conditioner. Others are ready to jump in the pool.
ALABAMA STATE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Rounds of rain, storms on the way

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Two rounds of rain and storms are on the way for Tuesday. The first one will be between 8 a.m. and noon with sunny breaks. Temperatures rise into the upper 60s or 70s with scattered storms late afternoon into early evening. More showers Friday and Saturday...
CLEVELAND, OH
Nick 97.5

Tracking the Tropics: Above Normal 2022 Hurricane Season Predicted

Hurricane season runs each year from June 1st until November 30th. The big question is what can we expect for 2022? According to the Department of Atmospheric Science, Colorado State University (CSU) has offered its insight into the 2022 Hurricane Season. CSU noted that they “anticipate that the 2022 Atlantic basin hurricane season will have above-normal activity.”
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
58K+
Followers
18K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy