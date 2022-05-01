ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, AL

Dragons Love Tacos at the Oxford Performing Arts Center

By Local Events
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 5 days ago

There are two days you can enjoy Dragons Love Tacos. May 7, 2022 or May 9, 2022.

May 7 at 2:00 PM May 9 at 6:00 PM Presented by Foothills Stage Company at the Oxford Performing Arts Center you can enjoy this fun entertainment. You know what Dragons really love? Tacos of course! A boy and his dog are watching a TV show about dragons when they unexpectedly get caught up in the ‘Dos and Don’ts’ of what to serve to dragons to eat. Dragons love tacos, but if they accidentally eat spicy salsa…watch out! Tickets www.oxfordpac.org/events/detail/dragons-love-tacos

Calhoun County Journal

Live Trivia at Struts of Oxford

Monday trivia at Struts of Oxford 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm. This weekly event is sponsored and hosted by North Alabama Trivia. Come join Challenge Entertainment at Struts of Oxford every Monday for the popular LIVE TRIVIA GAME NIGHT! Bring your friends and form a TEAM at your table, then answer questions together about sports, […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Alpaca Yoga Day

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 9:00 am to 12P:00 pm relax your mind and body with an Alpaca Yoga Day at 6330 Saks Rd, Anniston, AL 36206. The purpose of this event is for our community to have a gentle yoga practice outside and visit our award winning alpaca farm in Saks! Tickets www.yogijulz.com/store/p72/ALPACA_YOGA_DAY_-_Saturday%2C_May_7th%2C_9%3A00_AM_-_12%3A00_PM.html
ANNISTON, AL
Oxford, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Weaver Family Fun Day

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm come out and enjoy the new attractions at the Weaver city park. At 11:00am the city of Weaver will have the official ribbon cutting for the Disc Golf course and Splash Pad. They invite all to enjoy great food courtesy of Chef T’s. They […]
WEAVER, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Piedmont Arts & Entertainment Committee Open Invitation

On Thursday, May 12, 2022 from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm you can come join the Piedmont Arts & Entertainment Committee Planning Meeting. This meeting will be held at the Clyde H Pike Civic Center. The Piedmont Arts & Entertainment Committee will be meeting to discuss ideas and planning for upcoming events held in Piedmont. We encourage the public to join us and to help volunteer to make these events a great time for Piedmont and its visitors!
PIEDMONT, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Summer Kickoff with The Glam Fam in Anniston

This event is hosted by the  The Glam Fam Drag Show and will be held at 1031 Noble Street,Anniston. The doors open at 7:00 pm and the show starts at 9:00 pm. This is an 18 and up event. $20 cover for 18-20 and $10 cover for 21+. This will be the Biggest show, yet and a kick off to […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Jacksonville Store Offers A Creative Outlet

If you enjoy painting or simply trying your hand at a creative endeavor consider joining Just Handmade for a Rustic Succulent Trio event. On Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 6:00 pm Paintology 101 will run this event. For $30 per painting attendees will receive step by step instructions and everything needed to paint the pictured painting. The average class lasts till about 830 pm .
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Friday Night Dart Tournament in Anniston

Friday Night Dart Tournament every Friday at The Oaks on Cherokee in Saks. The Oaks on Cherokee 2101 Cherokee Trail Anniston AL 36206. The Oaks on Cherokee offers a golf driving range, lounge, dart boards & snack bar. Available for private events as well.Driving Range hours:Tues-Sun – 12pm- SunsetLounge & Snack Bar:Tues & Wed – 5 pm – 11 pmFri & Sun – 5 pm – 11 pm.
ANNISTON, AL
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

