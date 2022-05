Dragons Love Tacos at the Oxford Performing Arts Center

There are two days you can enjoy Dragons Love Tacos. May 7, 2022 or May 9, 2022.

May 7 at 2:00 PM May 9 at 6:00 PM Presented by Foothills Stage Company at the Oxford Performing Arts Center you can enjoy this fun entertainment. You know what Dragons really love? Tacos of course! A boy and his dog are watching a TV show about dragons when they unexpectedly get caught up in the ‘Dos and Don’ts’ of what to serve to dragons to eat. Dragons love tacos, but if they accidentally eat spicy salsa…watch out! Tickets www.oxfordpac.org/events/detail/dragons-love-tacos