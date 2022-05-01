ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Community remembers three Oklahoma meteorology students killed in car crash after storm chasing

By Jana Hayes, Oklahoman
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY – Tributes from grieving family and friends poured in Saturday for three University of Oklahoma meteorology students who died while storm chasing in Kansas this weekend .

A tight-knit community of weather lovers and storm chasers is grieving after the three students died in a car crash late Friday while returning to Norman, Oklahoma, from storm chasing in Kansas.

The loss of the students, Nicholas Nair, 20, of Denton, Texas; Gavin Short, 19, of Grayslake, Illinois; and Drake Brooks, 22, of Evansville, Indiana, prompted many to express their grief, but also to remember why they loved them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fn9lG_0fPmNB4700
From left to right, Drake Brooks, Nicholas Nair, and Gavin Short take a selfie to send to their friends while storm chasing in Kansas Friday, April 29. The three OU meteorology students died Friday night in a fatal accident on Interstate 35. Provided

Leigh O'Neil, a geographic information science major at OU, said the three students were the "kindest, smartest people" she'd ever met. O'Neil said a selfie of the three mugging for the camera that they sent to their friends Friday is a perfect representation of how funny they were.

"You couldn't be around them without laughing your ass off," she said. "They truly would do anything to help others out, even before their own well being. ... They are already missed greatly. Their loss is insanely painful for us all."

Fatal collision occurred during rainstorm in northern Oklahoma

Nair, Short and Brooks were driving southbound on a wet highway when their SUV hydroplaned, left the roadway to the right and then came back onto the highway and stopped. The 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan was struck by a semi traveling in the same direction, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19d6bz_0fPmNB4700
Gavin Short, orange shirt, and Nicholas Nair, left of Short, are pictured with their friends. Short and Nair died in a fatal car crash while coming home after storm chasing in Kansas. Provided

The three were pronounced dead at the scene about 85 miles north of Oklahoma City. Tonkawa Fire Department officials and paramedics worked nearly five and a half hours to remove them from the wreckage. The semi truck driver was transported to a hospital in Blackwell but has since been released.

The accident took place around 11:23 p.m. Friday night, just three hours after the students witnessed a small tornado north of Herrington, Kansas, according to their Twitter accounts.

Evan Short, 17, Gavin Short's younger brother, said Gavin "lived more in his 1.5 years at OU than in his first 18 years of life."

"I can find solace in the idea that now he can live among the clouds which he loved so much," Evan Short said.

OU's College of Atmospheric and Geographic Sciences issued a statement saying that as finals weeks approaches, counseling was available "as we all grieve this unthinkable heartbreak."

"Our community in Atmospheric and Geographic Sciences is close-knit, and our School of Meteorology is very much a family. Now, more than ever, we must come together in kindness and heartfelt support for one another. Please join us in offering thoughts and prayers for those most impacted, and providing them with privacy," the statement said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BT6kd_0fPmNB4700
Gavin Short, 19, is pictured holding a storm chaser sign he was gifted with at Christmas in December 2021. Provided by Evan Short

Meteorological community mourns OU students' death on social media

Those in the weather and meteorology community took to Twitter Saturday to express their condolences over the news.

Chris Dixon, a fellow OU meteorology student, was part of a separate group of students storm chasing Friday. He saw his first tornado over Andover, Kansas, but woke up Saturday to hear that three peers had died.

"Words cannot describe this rollercoaster of emotions from one of the highest points of my life to one of the most close-to-home serious ones," Dixon wrote on Twitter Saturday.

A well-known storm chaser and OU meteorology alum Reed Timmer called the students friends and said they are close to his heart.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to their families and friends," Timmer said.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Community remembers three Oklahoma meteorology students killed in car crash after storm chasing

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Tornado rips through Kansas; 3 students killed in crash

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A tornado that barreled through parts of Kansas destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes and buildings, injured several people and left more than 15,000 people without power, officials said Saturday. In addition to wreckage from the tornado itself, three University of Oklahoma meteorology students traveling...
KANSAS STATE
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Norman, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Indiana State
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
City
Norman, OK
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
City
Kansas, OK
Norman, OK
Accidents
Oklahoma City, OK
Accidents
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Georgia Running Back Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
ATHENS, GA
101.5 KNUE

This 2,200 Acre Ranch in Boerne, Texas has a Cave and a Huge Country Music Star Neighbor

Wouldn't it be nice to wake up every morning and the only sound you hear is nature? That's becoming less and less a thing even for those living on a country road. But there still are areas, especially in Texas, where we can be surrounded by nothing but wide open fields. One such place exists in Boerne, outside of San Antonio, and your "neighbor" is arguably the biggest star ever in country music.
BOERNE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reed Timmer
K945

Texas Mystery of the Severed Leg Found on I-10 Has Been Solved

Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
CIBOLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Oklahoma College#Storm Chasing#University Of Oklahoma#Traffic Accident#Ou
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
Kicker 102.5

Is It Illegal To Bury Your Pet In Your Yard In Arkansas or Texas?

Is it illegal to bury your pet in your yard in Arkansas or Texas?. I am a pet owner and dogs are my preferred pet. But what do you do in the case of your beloved pet passing away? I had a rottweiler that we had to ut down after her battle with cancer. At the time we were at the vet's office and they offered to take care of her for me after her passing.
TEXAS STATE
KETV.com

Storm chaser captures intense moment large tornado touched down in Kansas

ANDOVER, Kan. — Sister station KOCO has been tracking severe storms throughout Oklahoma and some surrounding areas on Friday. First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured a large tornado that struck Friday evening near Andover, Kansas. Open the video players below to see Kline's footage of the tornado. Below...
ANDOVER, KS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

460K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy