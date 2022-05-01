ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Save big on baby essentials like diapers, clothing and strollers with these BuyBuyBaby deals

By Susan Yoo-Lee, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GQzo0_0fPmNABO00
Shop all the best BuyBuyBaby deals on diapers, baby clothes and strollers UPPABaby / Little Me / MaxiCosi / Huggies / Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Whether you have a baby on the way or someone’s baby shower coming up, shopping for a baby can be both extensive and expensive. From figuring out complicated baby sizes to researching the newest baby gear with all the bells and whistles, it can be a little overwhelming. Well, you’re not alone and BuyBuyBaby is here to help with the best deals on top baby clothes, diapers, furniture and so much more.

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

For a limited time, you can save up to 30% on baby boy and baby girl clothing. You can also scour the sale section for deals on best-selling clothing, furniture, accessories and more. One thing all new moms can agree on is that diapers are a must-have baby essential that you always need more of. Right now, when you spend $50 on Huggies diapers, wipes or training pants, you’ll get a free $10 BuyBuyBaby gift card . If you’re in a time crunch, we have an incredible shipping offer for you. From now until Monday , May 16 , same day delivery (when you order by 5:00 P.M. EST ) is 50% off—bringing the cost down to $4.99.

►Mother’s Day is coming: The best 40+ gifts for every type of mom for Mother's Day 2022

Sam’s Club deal: Save on gas with a free Sam's Club membership this month—here's how to get it

Probably one of the most important purchases you're going to make when it comes to baby gear will be a stroller. The UPPABaby MINU stroller , marked down from $429.99 to $343.99, is a best-selling stroller—and for good reason. Super lightweight with a one-hand compact fold and both a carry handle and shoulder strap, this stroller makes traveling with a little one so much easier. For hot summer days, it has a UPF 50+ canopy with a vented peek-a-boo window and it’s even extendable. If you’re looking for a stroller with both your comfort and your baby’s comfort in mind, this is it.

New parents will be going through diapers so fast they’ll need a warehouse full of diapers. Consider a pack of Huggies Little Snugglers newborn 84-count disposable diapers for $30.99. Don’t forget, if you spend over $50, you’ll get a $10 gift card. Not only do these diapers absorb wetness on contact, you’ll also know when to change the diaper with the wetness indicator. If you’re looking for a no-fuss baby shower gift, this will be helpful for the new parents-to-be.

If you’re not really sure about where to start when shopping for baby essentials, we’ve compiled a list of the very best BuyBuyBaby deals that you’ll want to take advantage of.

The best baby deals at BuyBuyBaby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3piMGB_0fPmNABO00
Stock up on diapers, baby clothes and tons of must-have baby essentials with huge savings at BuyBuyBaby. LittleMe / BOB Gear / Carter's / Reviewed

Shop the BuyBuyBaby sale .

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Save big on baby essentials like diapers, clothing and strollers with these BuyBuyBaby deals

Comments / 0

Related
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Diapers#Strollers#Baby Clothes#Diaper#Essentials#Clothing Shop#Huggies#Buybuybaby Gift Card
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

460K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy