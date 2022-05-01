Fixed and First

Edwards, Straub shoot bogey-free 66s, hold 3-shot lead over field in Oxford City Championship at Cider Ridge; story will be updated

By Al Muskewitz



OXFORD – Sawyer Edwards got his driver fixed and he scrapped the arm-lock putter that served him well in the high school sectionals last week after losing two putting contests with it to the local pro since. The combination led to the best tournament round he’s played in his young life and earned him a share of the overnight lead in the Oxford City Championship.

The White Plains sophomore who’s still not old enough to drive on his own – he’s still 10 days from his 16 th birthday – shot a bogey-free 6-under-par 66 and posted the score for everyone at Cider Ridge Golf Club to shoot for. Landon Straub caught him, putting up his own bogey-free 66 a few groups later, but no one in the morning wave of the 120-plus-player field did better.

Jake Goggans is third after 69. He birdied his last four holes and five of his last six. Brennan Clay, Jeremy McGatha, Layton Bussey and Morton Holcomb all shot 70. They were the only players under par.

Edwards has posted better scores before – 65 twice at Pine Hill, with nine birdies – but nothing in the heat of competition like he put together here.

The only hole he came close to making bogey was No. 2 when he found the water off the tee. But after taking his penalty he stuck his approach to four feet and made the putt. It was the only green he missed in regulation in the round. He saved a par on 10 for par after running his birdie putt some eight feet past the hole.

He three-putted for par on 15, but made a 20-footer on 18 for a closing birdie, the only putt of an appreciable length he had all day.

“I’ve shot better before, but I was really consistent,” he said. “First ever time I had no bogeys, so I was really proud of myself for that.”

People may remember Edwards’ broke his driver at the tip on the his 11 th hole in the Boys 4A sectional at Silver Lakes Monday. He didn’t use it the rest of the round and shot a medalist-winning 75, but it was in his bag Saturday although he didn’t really need it as short as the course played.

He also showed up with the arm-lock putting style made popular by PGA Tour pro Matt Kuchar after goofing around in the Pine Hill pro shop and winding up making a bunch of birdies over the weekend. It fell out of favor when he wasn’t making enough short putts to be good and lost a putting contest with Cider Ridge director of golf and swing teacher Jammie Lett. He was back to the old style Saturday.

“Get that out of here,” he said with a dismissive wave.

Straub said he didn’t have any expectations coming into the round, but his hopes took a big turn when he eagled No. 9 after hitting from 162 yards to 15 feet. That got him to 4-under for the round and he added birdies on 11 and 18 on the back.

He missed three fairways, but birdied two of them and parred the other in large part because he hit 17 of 18 greens. The 66 beat his previous low round on the Calhoun County Golf Tour by three shots — here in last year’s final round.

“I came in today with no expectations,” he said. “I’m ecstatic, honestly. I hadn’t been playing great coming in to this weekend. We’ve just been really busy at work so golf has been kind of on the back burner.”

Goggans wasn’t expecting much, either. He hadn’t hit any balls since hurting his ribs a couple weeks ago and was just hoping for the best. He bogeyed two of his first three holes and was 2-over through 12 before catching fire.

He would have finished with six birdies in a row but left his 10-footer on 14 dead in the heart but one inch short. He two-putted for birdie on the par-5 15 and hit the pin on 16 then made two short birdie putts on 17 and 18.

“It felt good,” he said. “It was all fairways and greens. There weren’t any weird shots, it was just normal golf.” [*** read more ]

Oxford City Championship

CHAMPIONSHIP A Sawyer Edwards 33 33 66 Landon Straub 32 34 66 Jake Goggans 37 32 69 Morton Holcomb 33 37 70 Layton Bussey 32 38 70 Jeremy McGatha 35 35 70 Brennan Clay 35 35 70 Kent Whitley 36 36 72 Ty Cole 32 40 72 Alex Harper 33 39 72 Corey Ray 33 40 73 Matt Bell 36 37 73 Gary Wigington 37 36 73 CHAMPIONSHIP B Clay Calkins 36 38 74 Dalton Chandler 39 35 74 Kevin Daugherty 36 38 74 Landon Winfrey 35 40 75 Ryan Limbaugh 40 35 75 Brad Moultrie 43 32 75 Mason Dennis 36 39 75 Timmy Woodard 39 36 75 Logan Archer 40 35 75 Randy Archer 35 40 75 Daniel Black 37 38 75 Gage Miller 39 36 75 Chance Harris 38 37 75 FIRST FLIGHT Adam Wright 38 38 76 Chad Calvert 34 42 76 Chris Reaves 40 37 77 Scott Martin 36 41 77 Billy McCroskey 41 36 77 Jason Rich 40 37 77 Hunter Carr 37 40 77 Wesley jenkins 41 37 78 Justin Graveman 40 38 78 Billy Thompson 38 40 78 Logan Craft 39 39 78 Chase Hollingsworth 37 41 78 Zac Mangum 42 36 78 SECOND FLIGHT CJ Taylor 39 40 79 Kenny Wright 40 39 79 Mark McCaig 39 40 79 Casey Harmon 42 37 79 Kenny Okins 39 41 80 Chip Howell 42 38 80 Ward Campbell 37 43 80 Lamar Carter 38 42 80 Danny Whittaker 40 40 80 Skylar Dennis 38 43 81 Harrison Hughston 40 41 81 Tanner Wells 41 40 81 Dre Davenport 37 44 81 Eric Cannington 44 37 81 THIRD FLIGHT Daily Thomas 40 42 82 Jared Chapman 40 42 82 Cole McNeal 42 40 82 Mark Durden 42 40 82 Jeff Bain 41 42 83 Bradley Elliott 42 41 83 Clayton Chandler 38 45 83 Andy Jenkins 42 41 83 Maurice Dates 42 42 84 Ryan Huff 39 45 84 Josh Poole 47 37 84 Josh Reynolds 41 43 84 FOURTH FLIGHT Jared Waits 41 44 85 Brock Young 40 45 85 Matt Rogers 41 44 85 Michael Casey 42 43 85 Landon Holly 43 42 85 Rick Okins 45 41 86 Chance Haywood 39 47 86 Scott Watson 43 43 86 Austin Elliott 46 41 87 Tray Floyd 45 42 87 Adam Johnson 40 47 87 Benji Turley 44 43 87 Mike Hughston 43 44 87 Scotty McFry 38 49 87 FIFTH FLIGHT Brad Young 43 46 89 Craig Duncan 44 45 89 Shane Lee 46 43 89 Heath Hammond 46 44 90 Kolby Slick 49 43 92 Mark Gaines 48 45 93 Bart Smith 40 53 93 Mark Guyther 42 52 94 Josh Davis 50 44 94 SIXTH FLIGHT Alex Whaley 44 51 95 Nash Messer 47 48 95 Seth Collett 54 44 98 Riley Boyd 48 51 99 Kasey Ray 49 51 100 Ty Johnson 49 52 101 Rickey Carden 45 57 102 Kobe Messer 47 57 104 Ken Renfroe 54 52 106 Warren Sewell 59 60 119

SENIOR A James Beavers 39 33 72 David Messer 37 36 73 Tim Steward 35 39 74 Gary Austin 39 37 76 Jerry Kemp 39 37 76 Charlie Estes 38 39 77 SENIOR B Keith Haywood 37 41 78 Lamar Ward 47 38 85 Rick Barthel 40 47 87 Dennis Austin 43 47 90 Lee Clark 47 57 104

Sunday pairings

7:30: Kobe Messer, Ken Renfroe, Warren Sewell

7:40: Kasey Ray, Ty Johnson, Rickey Carden

7:50: Alex Whaley, Nash Messer, Seth Collett, Riley Boyd

8:00: Lamar Ward, Rick Barthel, Dennis Austin, Lee Clark

8:10: Tim Steward, Jerry Kemp, Charlie Estes, Keith Haywood

8:20: James Beavers, David Messer, Gary Austin

8:30: Bart Smith, Mark Guyther, Josh Davis

8:40: Heath Hammond, Kolby Slick, Mrk Gaines

8:50: Scotty McFry, Brad Young, Craig Duncan, Shane Lee

9:00: Tray Floyd, Adam Johnson, Benji Turley, Mike Hughston

9:10: Rick Okins, Chance Haywood, Scott Watson, Austin Elliott

9:20: Brock Young, Matt Rogers, Michael Casey, Landon Holly

9:30: Ryan Huff, Josh Poole, Josh Reynolds, Jared Waits

9:40: Bradley Elliott, Clayton Chandler, Andy Jenkins, Maurice Dates

9:50: Jared Chapman, Daily Thomas, Mark Durden, Jeff Bain

10:00: Tanner Wells, Dre Davenport, Eric Cannington, Cole McNeal

10:10: Lamar Carter, Danny Whittaker, Skylar Dennis, Harrison Hughston

10:20: Casey Harmon, Kenny Okins, Chip Howell, Ward Campbell

10:30: Logan Craft, CJ Taylor, Kenny Wright, Mark McCaig

10:40: Hunter Carr, Billy Thompson, Zac Mangum, Chase Hollingsworth

10:50: Billy McCroskey, Jason Rich, Justin Graveman, Wesley Jenkins

11:00: Adam Wright, Chad Calvert, Chris Reaves, Scott Martin

11:10: Starters Time

11:20: Randy Archer, Daniel Black, Gage Miller, Chance Harris

11:30: Mason Dennis, Timmy Woodard, Logan Archer

11:40: Landon Winfrey, Ryan Limbaugh, Brad Moultrie

11:50: Clay Calkins, Dalton Chandler, Kevin Daugherty

Noon: Alex Harper, Corey Ray, Matt Bell, Gary Wigington

12:10 p.m.: Brennan Clay, Kent Whitley, Ty Cole

12:20: Morton Holcomb, Layton Bussey, Jeremy McGatha

12:30: Sawyer Edwards, Landon Straub, Jake Goggans