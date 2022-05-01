ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

15 people injured, including two critically, after pedal pub in Atlanta overturns

By Marina Pitofsky, USA TODAY
 4 days ago
Fifteen people were injured after a pedal pub a group was riding in Atlanta overturned on Saturday.

Two of the people were critically injured, the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department confirmed to USA TODAY. Three people were in serious condition, and the other 10 individuals reported minor injuries.

The incident took place at around 6:30 p.m. in Midtown Atlanta.

The pedal pub, a popular vehicle with wheels that a group can sit on and pedal through a city, "tipped over while making a turn," the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement. No other vehicles were involved.

Police said none of the injuries appeared "life threatening." The driver of the pedal pub was charged with DUI and a violation of a business permit.

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the incident.

Todd Treml, president of Pedal Pub Development, told USA TODAY in a statement “The safety of our customers is our top priority, so we were shocked and saddened to learn of the situation involving one of the independently owned and operated franchises in Atlanta.

"Pedal Pub Development is thankful to the bystanders and first responders who rushed into action," Treml added.

Pedal Pub allows people to pedal along a route and stop at bars and restaurants in Atlanta, according to its website . Each of the bikes can hold up to 15 people. Riders are allowed to bring beer and wine on the pedal pubs, but they cannot bring liquor or take drinks off the ride.

Comments / 241

TotalPackage
4d ago

Hopefully the victims will make a full speedy recovery without any complications and hopefully the victims and there families and friends and loved ones can find the strength to get through this

Reply(13)
55
Detroitrealist
4d ago

Gee...what could possibly go wrong on a ride like that? Oh...I guess we know now. Who the hell thought that was a good idea?

Reply(8)
63
Joanne Kalish
4d ago

How is it that this company does not provide a sober driver to guide this activity? Sounds like this business needs stricter regulations before being able to navigate city streets with thier vehicles! This was probably an avoidable problem if this company was bound to more safety regulations prior to operating it's business.

Reply(8)
32
