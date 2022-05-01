15 people injured, including two critically, after pedal pub in Atlanta overturns

Illegal trade can be difficult to stop. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fifteen people were injured after a pedal pub a group was riding in Atlanta overturned on Saturday.

Two of the people were critically injured, the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department confirmed to USA TODAY. Three people were in serious condition, and the other 10 individuals reported minor injuries.

The incident took place at around 6:30 p.m. in Midtown Atlanta.

The pedal pub, a popular vehicle with wheels that a group can sit on and pedal through a city, "tipped over while making a turn," the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement. No other vehicles were involved.

Police said none of the injuries appeared "life threatening." The driver of the pedal pub was charged with DUI and a violation of a business permit.

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the incident.

Todd Treml, president of Pedal Pub Development, told USA TODAY in a statement “The safety of our customers is our top priority, so we were shocked and saddened to learn of the situation involving one of the independently owned and operated franchises in Atlanta.

"Pedal Pub Development is thankful to the bystanders and first responders who rushed into action," Treml added.

Pedal Pub allows people to pedal along a route and stop at bars and restaurants in Atlanta, according to its website . Each of the bikes can hold up to 15 people. Riders are allowed to bring beer and wine on the pedal pubs, but they cannot bring liquor or take drinks off the ride.

