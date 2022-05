On Thursday, May 12, 2022 from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm you can come join the Piedmont Arts & Entertainment Committee Planning Meeting. This meeting will be held at the Clyde H Pike Civic Center. The Piedmont Arts & Entertainment Committee will be meeting to discuss ideas and planning for upcoming events held in Piedmont. We encourage the public to join us and to help volunteer to make these events a great time for Piedmont and its visitors!

PIEDMONT, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO