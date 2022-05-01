Monitoring Chinese imports

The attaché in China has adjusted the country’s corn import forecast for the 2021/22 marketing year. The attaché now believes China will import 24 million metric tons of corn this year, 2 million metric tons under what the USDA is forecasting for imports. Next year’s Chinese corn imports are estimated at 20 million metric tons. Rising domestic corn production and more efficient use, especially for feed, is reducing the country’s corn needs.

China has recently booked US corn, but not in the volume that trade has been expecting. China still has a reported 5 to 6 million metric tons of corn purchases in Ukraine and there is no way in determining how long it will take for this to be exported. It was thought China would have shown more urgency in shifting these purchases to other sources, but so far, this has not happened. Higher prices for US corn than where previous purchases were made is one reason for this lack of shifting, but so is the fact that the Brazilian crop will be available in the near future.

We continue to see the impact of the Ukrainian war on global grain trade. Members of the European Union expect to see higher wheat demand as Black Sea supplies dwindle. EU wheat exports are now forecast at 40 million metric tons for 2022, up from last year’s 33 million metric tons in sales. The EU is also expecting to see corn imports decline from 14 million metric tons in 2021 to just 9 million metric tons in 2022. EU members are taking measures to increase their own corn production to fill this void but may need to look at non-traditional sources for coverage.

When the Ukraine war started trade immediately started to make projections for added demand for the United States, especially on wheat. So far little of this has surfaced. In fact, the US has not seen any increase in wheat demand since the start of the war. One reason for this is price as the US is the highest priced source for wheat in the global market. Another is logistics as buyers can find wheat closer to where it is needed, especially in the Asian market. The fact both Russia and Ukraine are still leaking out wheat has also tempered demand for US offers.

Questions are starting to arise on Brazilian export forecasts. Recently the official Brazilian group CONAB estimated the country’s soybean exports at 77 million metric tons. This is just 3 million metric tons under last year’s exports even though the crop is roughly 12 million metric tons smaller. CONAB pegs Brazil’s corn exports at 30 million metric tons for 2022/23 which is up just 2 million metric tons, even though production is forecast to be at least 25 million metric tons larger. Even with elevated domestic demand this corn export figure seems low.

Even with this uncertainty, the United States is seeing heavy pressure from Brazil in the global soybean market as buyers focus on new crop supplies from that source, mainly China. Last week the United States loaded out 27 million bushels of soybeans. During the same week Brazil exported 101 million bushels of soybeans. Cumulative new crop soybean exports out of Brazil already total a record 783 million bushels. It is believed that at the rate Brazil is making exports they will be out of soybeans by July, opening a window for US exports of old crop inventory.

One number that is starting to receive more attention in Brazil is the country’s corn yield. Sources in Brazil claim this year’s average corn yield in the country will be 102 bushel per acre. While Brazil has adopted several farming practices that will elevate yields, an increase in the use of GMO seeds will help considerably. As this yield per acre rises Brazil will apply more pressure to the US market, even if plantings remain constant.

RISK DISCLAIMER: The risk of loss in trading commodity futures and options is substantial. Before trading, you should carefully consider your financial position to determine if futures trading is appropriate. When trading futures and/or options, it is possible to lose more than the full value of your account. All funds committed should be risk capital. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The information contained in this report is believed to be reliable but is not guaranteed to accuracy or completeness by AgriVisor, LLC. This report is provided for informational purposes only and is not furnished for the purpose of, nor intended to be relied upon for specific trading in commodities herein named. This is not independent research and is provided as a service. As such, this is considered a solicitation.