Avoid the mud with an urban hike

This extended period of late winter has left me hankering for some trail time. Snowshoeing is long over and trails are treacherous swamps, too muddy for ice cleats and too slippery for boots. And the forecast hasn’t been conducive to trails thawing out or drying up any time soon. What a great time to get out and explore some of our local urban trails that offer a chance to experience both natural beauty and cityscapes as well as a chance to get a feel for a community. I recently went out on dry but unpleasant (and typical for this spring) April day that felt like winter to check out the popular Duluth Lakewalk which was a great experience even in lousy weather.

The Duluth Lakewalk runs eight miles from Canal Park north to Brighton Beach at Kitchee Gammi Park, much of it directly on the lakeshore. I walked under gunmetal gray skies from the shipping canal up to Leif Erickson Park, about three miles there and back that’s paved and accessible. The trail starts at the shipping canal where you can watch ships entering and leaving the harbor under the iconic lift bridge; there’s even a little sandwich board with the day’s shipping schedule posted for fans of big boats.

The trail and lakefront were devastated by three storms in 2017 and 2018, and the multi-million dollar restoration and shoreline reinforcement are impressive. You’ll see that weird, ruined structure in the water that kids jump off of in the summer (and that no one seems to have a good explanation for), and then the trail offers some beach access before turning north. On your right, there’s a beautiful tile mosaic mural depicting Duluth’s shipping history as you follow along some railroad tracks. You’ll pass staircases offering access to Fitger’s and other dining and shopping opportunities. Go a little farther and you’ll encounter the Northland Korean and Vietnam war memorials. The Vietnam memorial mirrors the wall at the D.C. memorial and features a bright white bandshell. It’s a nice spot for rest and contemplation.

At this point, the trail runs through an area that’s a hybrid of a typical North Shore landscape and a modern cityscape. There’s access to the shore and to rock piles in several areas, and the views of both the natural beauty and the view of Duluth along the shore are stunning and I think underrated when compared with more famous urban views. You’ll cross over several creeks, including Chester Creek which empties into Lake Superior through a large culvert that’s a remarkable and very pretty piece of engineering. This is just past the northern I-35 tunnel, which I admit before this outing I had no idea runs under the Duluth Rose Garden. You can access the garden via a staircase and bridge from the trail — the Superior Hiking Trail also turns off from the Lakewalk at this point. Leif Erikson Park is a nice spot for lake views and shore access and features a couple of pretty stone turrets where kids probably get up to no good after dark. Fortunately no one was lurking there except for several people with friendly dogs.

Birdwatchers in New York City can attest to the variety of birds that can be found in urban green spaces, and the Duluth Lakewalk doesn’t disappoint in that regard. Dark-eyed juncos, song sparrows and chickadees were numerous in wooded areas and parks. I ran into a big flock of just-passing-through fox sparrows on their way north, busy making a mess foraging and tearing up the ground. I was happy to see two belted kingfishers out searching the water for a meal, as well as a couple of common loons waiting for the inland lakes to thaw out. But the best birdwatching moment happened along the metal seawall alongside the tile mural: a big raft of pied-billed grebes wiggling around, diving and just generally being adorable.

Whether you’re a nature enthusiast, a city lover who enjoys architecture, or a history buff, or all three, the Lakeshore Trail has something for everyone.

Sarah Morris is a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the town of Gingles. She can be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.