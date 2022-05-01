David Cody Sisson

Mr. David Cody Sisson , age 29, of Rockmart, GA, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Mr. Sisson was born on November 19, 1992 in Rome, GA, to his parents: David Lee Sisson and Lisa Chapman Sisson. He lived the greater part of his life in Rockmart and worked as a body technician for One Source Paint & Body.

In his free time, he loved racing, playing corn hole, canoeing, fishing and four wheeling. Cody was a loving father, son, brother, grandson, uncle and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Cody was preceded in death by his grandfathers: Larry Lamar Chapman and David P. Sisson.

Mr. Sisson is survived by his 2 daughters: Allyanna Lynn Sisson and Madison Leigh Sisson; mother & father, David and Lisa Sisson; brother, Byron Sisson; grandparents: Cleo Sisson and Brenda Chapman; the mother of his children, Heather Brinkley and a number of loving nieces and nephews also survive.

Graveside Services for Mr. Sisson will be held on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 4:00 PM at New Bethel Cemetery on Reeceburg Road in Silver Creek with eulogies given by his family and friends.

Serving as pallbearers will be the following gentlemen: Byron Sisson, Blake Cole, Turbo Spruell, Mac Teems, Coy Floyd and Corey Morton.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be the following gentlemen: Andrew Floyd, Ricky Floyd Jr. and Justice Sisson.

A visitation for Cody will be held on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at the families home at 3750 Rome Highway Aragon, GA 30104, where Cody will be from 2:00 PM on Sunday until he is picked up and taken to the cemetery for the graveside service on Monday.

Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. David Cody Sisson.







